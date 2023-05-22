Website Logo
  • Monday, May 22, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Angad Bedi to headline legal drama series A Legal Affair

Directed by Karan Darra, the show will be streamed online on the JioCinema app or My Jio app.

Angad Bedi (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Angad Bedi is set to feature in A Legal Affair, the official adaptation of the popular Korean series Suspicious Partner, which starred Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun.

Bedi has been paired opposite actor Barkha Singh in the Hindi version, produced by Jio Studios, a press release stated.

The show has already been shot extensively in Delhi and Mumbai and will be released later this year.

Bedi, known for movies such as Pink, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Dear Zindagi, said A Legal Affair is an “intense romantic drama”, a genre he never tried before.

“I did essay the role of a lawyer previously but that was a different space altogether… Also, this show is an official adaptation of the K-drama, Suspicious Partner, which is already such a successful show. It’s kind of tricky since the Korean version was already a hit, so people have high expectations and it’s up to the actors and makers what more they can bring to the show,” the 40-year-old actor said.

Directed by Karan Darra, the show will be streamed online on the JioCinema app or My Jio app. The release date is yet to be announced.

Suspicious Partner, which came out in 2017, followed Noh Ji-wook (Ji Chang-wook), a prosecutor, and Eun Bong-hee (Nam Ji-hyun), a prosecutor trainee, and how they work together on a mysterious case involving a sly psychopath murderer.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Ram Charan: Kashmir coolest place to shoot in India
Hollywood News
Mindy Kaling joins picket line to support striking writers in Hollywood
Entertainment
Vikram reacts to Anurag’s claims of never responding to Kennedy casting
TELEVISION
Kajol’s The Good Wife adaptation has different layering: Suparn S Varma
Entertainment
Anurag reveals Vikram didn’t respond to his offer of starring in Kennedy
Entertainment
Drishyam set to get a Korean remake
Entertainment
Fearless producers are making all the difference, says Anurag Kashyap
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress for Thalaivii at Osaka fest
Entertainment
Mental health matters: Deepika after Dwayne says he didn’t know what depression was
Entertainment
Mouni Roy to make her Cannes debut
Hollywood News
Hijack: Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi’s thriller to release on THIS date
TOP LISTS
Armed Forces Day: Who’re the famous military kids of Bollywood?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW