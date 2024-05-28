News

Andy Street rules out standing as Tory candidate

Labour’s Richard Parker beat Street by just 1,508 votes.

Andy Street (Photo: LDRS)

By: Pramod Thomas

FORMER Tory mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, has decided against pursuing a candidacy as an MP, dealing a setback to prime minister Rishi Sunak’s efforts to attract notable figures to fill empty seats.

Street’s loss in the mayoral election this month brought to an end seven years in the hotseat. Labour’s Richard Parker beat Street by just 1,508 votes – the equivalent of 0.25 per cent of the vote.

But in the Solihull council district of the mayoral election Street, who grew up in Solihull, won by a large margin.

According to reports, Tories are facing the challenge of filling over 150 seats due to a surge in departing MPs.

Speculation had been rife regarding Street’s potential bid for Parliament, with his spokesperson indicating last weekend that he was contemplating his options.

However, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday (27), Street clarified his stance, expressing his longstanding preference for serving as mayor over a parliamentary role.

“I have always said that I never wanted to go into Westminster and that the job as mayor of the West Midlands was the right political role for me. But the truth is since losing that mayoral election earlier this month, I haven’t been able to shake the overwhelming sense of duty to continue to serve in a public role,” he wrote on X.

“I have therefore thought long and hard about whether to try to stand for Parliament at the forthcoming general election and become an MP. Ultimately, however, I have decided against it. Being an MP is a job of great importance, but it has just never been for me.”

Street, a former managing director of John Lewis, vowed to continue advocating for his brand of politics regardless of his decision on July 4.

Street, aligned with the moderate “One Nation” faction of the Tory party, has been critical of Sunak, accusing him of amplifying right-wing rhetoric. His political journey was spurred by encouragement from Theresa May in 2016, following initial overtures from her predecessor, David Cameron.

The relationship between Street and Sunak has occasionally been tense and on the verge of conflict, particularly evident at the annual Tory conference last October.

Street considered resigning due to Sunak’s choice to cancel the northern segment of HS2, despite his vocal opposition to the decision. He met with the prime minister multiple times to advocate against this policy.

Despite opting out of parliamentary candidacy, Street remains open to other leadership opportunities in public service, rejecting assumptions of a return to the business sector.

Throughout his tenure as West Midlands mayor, Street enjoyed greater popularity in opinion polls compared to both Sunak and the broader Conservative Party, a fact underscored by the narrow margin of his electoral loss.

Related Stories

UK
British workers taking more sick leaves than migrant staff, says CEO
News
Police mobilise 80 detectives for Post Office criminal inquiry
News
Cyclone triggers stone quarry collapse; 15 dead
News
Labour MP Virendra Sharma steps back from re-election bid
News
In new election promise, Sunak proposes tax cuts for pensioners
News
You can now trust Labour: Starmer
News
Sunak stands by national service plan during election campaign
UK
Family blames Home Office for deported man’s death
News
Some British Muslims ‘want to challenge’ UK values: Minister
UK
Asylum seeker ran people-smuggling ring from chicken shop
News
Sunak, Akshata list common interests on Instagram
News
India elections 2024: What we learned this week

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Andy Street rules out standing as Tory candidate
Fahadh Faasil reveals ADHD diagnosis at 41
Jennifer Lopez calls AI ‘scary’, says her face manipulated for…
Comment: Sunak’s surprise election is unlikely to give a surprise…
sick-leave-british-migrant-workers
British workers taking more sick leaves than migrant staff, says…
Police mobilise 80 detectives for Post Office criminal inquiry
Follow us