Anant and Radhika wrap up second pre-wedding ceremonies in Italy, France

The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian business tycoons Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, continued with grandeur in the picturesque locales of Italy and France.

Following their traditional ceremonies in India, the couple’s second round of festivities blended the charm of European elegance with their rich cultural heritage. Their second pre-wedding ceremonies were held from May 29 to June 1 and saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities and other famous personalities from across the world.

The Ambani family hosted the four-day gala aboard a luxury European cruise. The VIP Bollywood guests on the cruise included Shah Rukh Khan and family, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.

The ship made pitstops in Rome and Cannes where the guests were treated to glamorous parties.

A video of the popular American boy band Backstreet Boys, featuring Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell, performing at the second pre-wedding event has gone viral online. American singer Katy Perry also gave a live performance on the ship.

The celebrations also included an extravagant party in Portofino, Italy.

The celebration in Italy was marked by a special musical performance by renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Videos of him singing Elvis Presley’s iconic song “Falling in Love with You” on stage, have emerged on social media.

Inside views of the pre-wedding festivities in Portofino revealed elegant decor with light-toned chairs decorated with red flowers. Guests enjoyed delicious cupcakes, as seen in one of the photos.

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant prepare for their grand wedding, their pre-wedding celebrations in Italy and France have set a high bar for the main event. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah or wedding function. The dress code for guests is traditional Indian attire. This will be followed by a day for Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13.

A grand wedding reception is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 14.