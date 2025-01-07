Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

India's Anahat Singh wins U-17 British Junior Open squash title

The 16-year-old top seed staged a comeback to defeat the second-seeded El Karaksy in five games, with scores of 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5, 11-3.

Anahat-Singh-Getty

In 2022, the Delhi-based player became the youngest Indian athlete to participate in the Commonwealth Games. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 07, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

INDIA's squash talent Anahat Singh secured the U-17 title at the British Junior Open on Monday with a hard-fought victory over Egypt's Malika El Karaksy in Birmingham.

The 16-year-old top seed staged a comeback to defeat the second-seeded El Karaksy in five games, with scores of 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5, 11-3.

Anahat has previously won the British Junior Open in the U-11 and U-15 categories.

Last year, she finished as the runner-up in the U-17 category.

In 2022, the Delhi-based player became the youngest Indian athlete to participate in the Commonwealth Games.

She has also earned bronze medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships.

Currently, Anahat is ranked 82 in the PSA world rankings.

(With inputs from PTI)

anahat singhbritish junior openpsa world rankingssquashbritish junior open squash

Related News

india-us-nuclear-talks
News

India, US advance talks on civil nuclear cooperation

More For You

afg-vs-eng-getty

England's men's ODI team is scheduled to play Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26. (Photo: Getty Images)

Politicians urge ECB to boycott match against Afghanistan

OVER 160 British politicians have called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to boycott their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan next month as a stand against the Taliban regime's restrictions on women's rights.

The Taliban’s return to power in 2021 has effectively banned female participation in sports, a move that violates the International Cricket Council's (ICC) regulations. Despite this, Afghanistan continues to compete in international cricket.

Keep ReadingShow less
Afghanistan-Test

Afghanistan put on an all-round display in the 2nd test match to beat the hosts by 72 runs on the final day. (Photo: Afghanistan Cricket)

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to series victory over Zimbabwe

AFGHANISTAN secured a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe on Monday, wrapping up the two-Test series 1-0 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan took his seventh wicket of the innings as Afghanistan completed the match in just 15 deliveries on the final day.

Keep ReadingShow less
sydney-test-getty

Boland was the standout performer with figures of 4-31, supported by Starc, who claimed 3-49. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia in control as Rohit-less India crumble on day one in Sydney

AUSTRALIA took control on the first day of the fifth and final Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, thanks to a strong performance from Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Rohit Sharma, were bowled out for 185.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rohit-Sharma-Getty

Rohit Sharma has struggled for runs in the first four matches of the series, where India trail 2-1. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma’s inclusion for fifth Australia Test not confirmed

INDIA coach Gautam Gambhir declined to confirm whether captain Rohit Sharma will play in the fifth Test against Australia, stating that the playing XI will only be announced at the toss on Friday.

Rohit has struggled for runs in the first four matches of the series, where India trail 2-1 after a loss in Melbourne earlier this week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bumrah shreds Australia middle order in Melbourne Test

Bumrah appeals for the lbw wicket of Australia's Nathan McSweeney, awarded on review

Dean Lewins/AAP Image via REUTERS

Bumrah shreds Australia middle order in Melbourne Test

DESTRUCTIVE Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah scythed through Australia's middle order Sunday (29), leaving the hosts 135-6 in their second innings, a lead of 240 runs in the fourth Test.

Day four burst into life as the hosts lost four wickets for 11 runs after lunch to slump to 91-6 before Marnus Labuschagne, unbeaten on 65, and captain Pat Cummins, 21 not out, restored some stability before tea.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications