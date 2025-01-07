India's Anahat Singh wins U-17 British Junior Open squash title

INDIA's squash talent Anahat Singh secured the U-17 title at the British Junior Open on Monday with a hard-fought victory over Egypt's Malika El Karaksy in Birmingham.
The 16-year-old top seed staged a comeback to defeat the second-seeded El Karaksy in five games, with scores of 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5, 11-3.
Anahat has previously won the British Junior Open in the U-11 and U-15 categories.
Last year, she finished as the runner-up in the U-17 category.
In 2022, the Delhi-based player became the youngest Indian athlete to participate in the Commonwealth Games.
She has also earned bronze medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships.
Currently, Anahat is ranked 82 in the PSA world rankings.
(With inputs from PTI)
