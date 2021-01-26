Amyra Dastur excited and thrilled about a busy 2021 - EasternEye
Amyra Dastur excited and thrilled about a busy 2021


Amyra Dastur (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



The year 2020 was tough for everyone across the globe, including those who work in showbiz. Actress Amyra Dastur, however, thanks her lucky stars for getting a good amount of work in the midst of the pandemic.

Talking to an Indian publication, Dastur says that none of her projects faced any setback due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “I am grateful that during the pandemic, I have got some great work and brands, and for me, the ball was always rolling. Thankfully, even despite the situation, none of my projects got stalled. I have friends whose films got shelved but mine continued and I am just thankful for that,” she says.

The actress is now looking forward to a busy 2021. While her latest web-show Tandav (2021) is already creating a lot of noise, she next stars in yet another high-profile web-series, titled Dongri to Dubai.



Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Dongri to Dubai has been adapted from well-known author Hussain Zaidi’s bestselling book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. The show will be directed by Shujaat Saudagar who previously helmed Rock On 2 (2016) for the same production house.

Amyra Dastur will also be seen in a few South Indian movies and a Hindi film. “Is not it just great that I have projects coming out, finally! I have been struggling for so long and this is the busiest point in my career. I feel 2021 is going to be my year. It is amazing to even say that. I do not care that I only get to sleep for five or six hours a day. I am just happy that I am busy,” she adds.

