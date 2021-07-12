Website Logo
  • Monday, July 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676

Business

Amul wins trademark violation case in Canada court

Photo: iStock

By: ShilpaSharma

INDIA’S dairy giant, Amul won a trademark violation case in the federal court of Canada, and awarded damages to the tune of Canadian dollar 32,733 (£18,910), The Times of India reported.

The court ruled that a brand named ‘Amul Canada’ had infringed on Amul’s copyright by advertising their product, using their brand image and name, as well as corporate information via popular jobs site LinkedIn.

The court ordered ‘Amul Canada’ to transfer to Amul ownership and all rights access, administration, and control of social media pages displaying Amul’s trademark within 30 days of the order.

In January last year, Amul found the group had copied the trademark ‘Amul’ and the logo of ‘Amul-The Taste of India’ and created a fake profile on social media platform.

Thereafter, the Indian dairy major filed a suit in the federal court of Canada against Amul Canada and four others – Mohit Rana, Akash Ghosh, Chandu Das and Patel for allegedly copyright infringement.

Post Amul’s court victory, the Intellectual Property Appellate Board of Canada granted Amul trademark status.

Amul represents an Indian dairy cooperative society, based at Anand in Gujarat.

Formed in 1946, Amul is managed by a cooperative body, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), which is jointly owned by 3.6 million milk producers in Gujarat, and the apex body of 13 District Milk Unions, spread across 13,000 villages in the state.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Texts linked to Greensill wiped from government issued phones
UK
Pay of London’s top executives to be linked to diversity
Business
GFG signs deal with Glencore to refinance aluminium unit
Business
G20 finance ministers back global tax reform
Business
B&M sales growth slows on lockdown comparison
Business
Indian food delivery giant Zomato eyes $1.3bn IPO
Business
Vedanta, Hindalco among 20 firms to bid for commercial coal auction
INDIA
India’s Ola raises $500m ahead of IPO
Business
Crossrail project cost to exceed funding, report says
Business
G20 finance chiefs meet in Venice, tax reform top agenda
UK
Go back to office so ‘young can learn’, Sunak tells Brits
Business
UK growth slows in May as chip shortage hits car production
Eastern Eye

Videos

Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK Covid: Government changes stance on masks in public places
Tears in England as Southgate’s side fall short in Euro…
Rajinikanth: I have no intention of involving myself in politics…
Amul wins trademark violation case in Canada court
Asian man kicked, punched at Wembley as football fans go…
Texts linked to Greensill wiped from government issued phones