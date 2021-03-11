Amol Rajan joins BBC Radio 4’s Today programme

Trending Now

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Amol Rajan, Editor of The Independent, during Amol Rajan: Inspiring Action as part of Advertising Week Europe, Picadilly, on March 25, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Advertising Week)
The BBC’s media editor, Amol Rajan, has been named as a new presenter on its flagship Radio 4 Today programme.



Rajan, who joins the news show’s presenters – Justin Webb, Mishal Husain, Martha Kearney and Nick Robinson – said he was “enormously humbled and thrilled.

“Will try to do everyone proud,” he said on Twitter.

In a statement, he said: “Today is one of the most powerful institutions in British journalism; it has a world-class team, both on and off air. My aim is just to do them, and our listeners, proud. I’ve no intention of trying to reinvent news, and think the best thing is to keep it simple. Be fair, get to the truth, and don’t screw up.”



Rajan will continue in his role as the BBC’s media editor, but he will step down from presenting Radio 4’s The Media Show later this year.

He will also host a new interview series for BBC Two and a two-part royal documentary which will look at the years when the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “charted very different courses in their relationship with the media”.

Rajan said, “The two-part royal series will tell the definitive story of one of the most dramatic periods for a generation.”



Fran Unsworth, BBC director of news, said: “Amol conducts interviews with sharpness and grace, and I’m delighted we’ll be able to showcase that to the widest possible audience across BBC Two and the Today programme.”













