Amitabh Bachchan unveils the trailer for R Balki’s latest directorial Chup

The star cast of the film includes Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Pooja Bhatt.

Chup Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

R Balki’s Chup has created quite the buzz across the country. From the mysterious motion picture to having Amitabh Bachchan’s original score in the movie, the film has garnered a lot of curiosity and anticipation amongst fans. The makers released the trailer for the inquisitive audiences on 5th Sept. Big B unveiled the trailer earlier today.

With the star cast including Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Pooja Bhatt, the movie is directed by R Balki and produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani.

Sunny Deol who plays a cop said “It is a very thrilling story. It was a very interesting shoot for me personally. Balki’s vision for this story was so crystal clear that the film seemed to have its own pace during shooting”

Dulquer Salmaan added “I have done different films in my career, however, this one really hits it out of the park in terms of the character and its story. It feels like you’re looking into someone’s inner workings and the character I play is especially unique so it was an altogether new experience for me”

“I had this idea for the story a long time ago and I don’t know why I took so long to pen it down and get it to the screen. It’s a proper thriller that makes you witness the psyche of an artist and the makings of a murderer. It’s a project I hold dear to my heart and I’m very proud of getting to share it with the world.” said R Balki

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents the film and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar. The Director of Photography is Vishal Sinha and Music Directors are S D Burman, Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar, and Aman Pant. Lyrics are by Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, and Swanand Kirkire. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are co-producers of the film

