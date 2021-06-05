Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 05, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 344,082
Total Cases 28,694,879
Today's Fatalities 3,380
Today's Cases 120,529
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan to collaborate with Ram Gopal Varma once again?

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in movies like Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Sarkar 3, Darna Zarori Hai, Nishabd, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, and Department.

Their last film together was the 2017 release Sarkar 3, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker and the megastar are all set to team up once again after 4 years.

A source told the portal, “Ramu has written a script which he had been planning to make for the last few years. He has shifted base from Mumbai to Goa right now and he offered the film to Amitabh Bachchan. Big B has been approached for the lead role and the megastar has not only liked the project but also gave a nod to the same.”

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Big B in a Ram Gopal Varma film once again.

Talking about other films of the megastar, he will be seen in films like Jhund, Brahmastra, Chehre, Mayday, Good Bye, Nag Ashwin’s next, and The Intern remake. At the age of 78, Big B is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan will also return on the small screen with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy with his project D Company.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

