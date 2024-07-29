  • Monday, July 29, 2024
Google lists Amitabh Bachchan statue in New Jersey as tourist spot

Indian-American businessman Gopi Seth installed the statue in August 2022 outside his home in Edison city

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

A life-size statue of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, installed by Indian-American businessman Gopi Seth outside his New Jersey residence, has been listed by Google as a tourist attraction.

Seth installed the statue in August 2022 outside his home in Edison city, approximately 35 kilometres south of Manhattan, New York.

“Our home has become one of the most popular tourist attractions, thanks to the Amitabh Bachchan statue. Recognised by Google Search, this site attracts a growing number of visitors each day,” Seth told PTI on Sunday (28).

In two years since then, fans of the Indian superstar have been coming to this place, taking pictures and selfies, with many of them posting on social media platforms like Instagram and X.

“Fans of Mr Bachchan from all around the world travel to see the statue, with 20 to 25 cars of families arriving daily. Visitors often leave greeting cards and letters, expressing their admiration for the legendary actor,” Seth said, sharing some of the videos of the fans visiting the statue.

Seth said the popularity of his home extends far beyond in-person visits. “Enthusiastic fans post videos, photos, and tweets about their experiences, flooding social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. These posts have garnered significant attention, further boosted the site’s fame and made it a trending destination on the internet,” he said.

“Our home stands as a testament to Mr Bachchan’s global appeal, and we are honoured to welcome fans from every corner of the globe,” he said. (PTI)

