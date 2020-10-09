Amitabh Bachchan joins Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s next

Trending Now

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s next. It will be a multi-lingual film and will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.



Well, with Deepika and Prabhas coming together this is surely a film that all the moviegoers are waiting for. However, the project just got bigger as megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined the cast of the film.

Big B took to Instagram to inform everyone about joining the cast of the untitled film. He posted, “An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous and most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for Vyjayanthi Movies .. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on .. !!🙏 . . @actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @VyjayanthiMovies @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt.”

 



The makers also shared a video in which they have stated that how they can make a legendary film without the legend Amitabh Bachchan.

 



Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger! #NamaskaramBigB @amitabhbachchan @actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt @vyjayanthimovies #AshwiniDutt

While Big B has worked with Deepika Padukone earlier in Piku and Aarakshan, this will be for the first time we will get to see the megastar sharing screen space with Prabhas.

Well, just yesterday, there were reports of Big B starring in Apple TV’s series Shantaram and today here’s an announcement about a film. We must say at the age of 77, Amitabh Bachchan is the most active Bollywood actor. He also has films like Brahmastra, Jhund, and Chehre in his kitty.







