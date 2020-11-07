Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn team up for a movie titled Mayday

Murtuza Iqbal







Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have earlier worked together in films like Major Saab, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Khakee, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, RGV Ki Aag, and Satyagraha. Now, the two actors are all set to team up after seven years for a movie titled Mayday. Well, Ajay won’t just act in the film, but he is going to produce and direct it as well.

The movie has been announced today on the official Twitter handle of Ajay Devgn FFilms. They posted, “@SrBachchan & @ajaydevgn are all set to reunite after 7 years for a thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat human-drama titled #Mayday, being produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms & directed by #AjayDevgn. He’s directing the legend for the first time. The film will go on floors this December. Ajay is playing a pilot and #AmitabhBachchan’s character is under wraps!”

Ajay has earlier directed films like U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay. Mayday will be his third directorial.

Talking about the other projects of Ajay and Big B, the former will be seen in films like Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan, RRR, Thank God, Chanakya’s biopic, and Kaithi remake.

Meanwhile, Big B has films like Jhund, Nag Ashwin’s next, Brahmastra, and Chehre lined-up.











