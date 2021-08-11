Amit Kumar to make biopic on Kishore Kumar

Amit Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Biopics have always caught the fancy of Bollywood. Over the past few years, we have seen a deluge of biopics in Hindi cinema. From sportspersons to politicians, several influential people have been the subject of such projects.

Having said that, there have also been times when some filmmakers planned a biopic on an eminent personality, but the project never came through. For example, Shoojit Sircar and Anurag Basu had once planned a biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar, but the project never materialised.

And now, Kumar’s sons Kishore and Sumi and wife Leena Chandavarkar have taken a decision to produce and direct their own biopic on the life and times of the legendary singer-composer-actor-filmmaker.

“It was always my intention that we do the biopic. After all, who knows him (Kishore Kumar) better than his family?” said Amit Kumar.

When asked more about the project, he said, “We are about to start shooting the interviews with our family about my father.”

Amit Kumar thinks that it will take some time before the biopic goes before cameras. “We know that the script will take at least a year to develop. It’s a lot of hard work, and a long journey ahead,” he concluded.

If we talk about the upcoming biopics in Bollywood, these include Udham Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Thalaivi, Shabaash Mithu, Pippa, Sam Bahadur, and Maidaan, to name just a few.

