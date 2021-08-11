Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353

Entertainment

Amit Kumar to make biopic on Kishore Kumar

Amit Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Biopics have always caught the fancy of Bollywood. Over the past few years, we have seen a deluge of biopics in Hindi cinema. From sportspersons to politicians, several influential people have been the subject of such projects.

Having said that, there have also been times when some filmmakers planned a biopic on an eminent personality, but the project never came through. For example, Shoojit Sircar and Anurag Basu had once planned a biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar, but the project never materialised.

And now, Kumar’s sons Kishore and Sumi and wife Leena Chandavarkar have taken a decision to produce and direct their own biopic on the life and times of the legendary singer-composer-actor-filmmaker.

“It was always my intention that we do the biopic. After all, who knows him (Kishore Kumar) better than his family?” said Amit Kumar.

When asked more about the project, he said, “We are about to start shooting the interviews with our family about my father.”

Amit Kumar thinks that it will take some time before the biopic goes before cameras. “We know that the script will take at least a year to develop. It’s a lot of hard work, and a long journey ahead,” he concluded.

If we talk about the upcoming biopics in Bollywood, these include Udham Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Thalaivi, Shabaash Mithu, Pippa, Sam Bahadur, and Maidaan, to name just a few.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later this month
Entertainment
Gurinder Chadha to helm a Bollywood-inspired animated musical
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan begins filming the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati
Entertainment
Nikkhil Advani: It’s a disservice to content by making it for a particular audience and…
E-GUIDE
How to get started on your book
E-GUIDE
Fiercely feminist fantasy adventure is wonderful
Entertainment
Exclusive! Nikitin Dheer: Shershaah is a very special film; it’s the first time…
E-GUIDE
Independent India’s first female detective is a delight
E-GUIDE
Talented teen Ridi aims for the Top
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed-led fellowship to support Muslim directors and writers
E-GUIDE
Bollywood falls out of favour with film fans
Big Interview
Splendid salute to a heroic soldier
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later…
Gurinder Chadha to helm a Bollywood-inspired animated musical
Amitabh Bachchan begins filming the latest season of Kaun Banega…
Nikkhil Advani: It’s a disservice to content by making it…
Amit Kumar to make biopic on Kishore Kumar
Neeraj Chopra eyes world title after Olympics gold