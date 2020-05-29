Amir Khan flouts lockdown rules for family reunion, daughter’s b’day party

BOXING CHAMPION Amir Khan has been accused of ignoring lockdown rules for a “very emotional reunion” with his estranged parents, and hosting a surprise birthday party for his daughter.

The Olympic silver medallist disregarded government restrictions as he, along with wife and three children, celebrated Eid al-Fitr with his parents, siblings and cousins in Bolton, putting an end to a “bitter family feud”, said reports.

Khan and his parents had snapped ties in December 2018. The reunion was the first time Shah and Falek saw their three-month-old grandson, Muhammad Zaviyar.

The feud had started brewing in 2016, when Khan’s parents “branded his wife Faryal Makhdoom ‘evil’ and a bad mum”, noted reports.

The rift worsened as Faryal slammed her in-laws online, and accused them of abusing her.

Khan was on the verge of seeking divorce, but changed his mind on learning that Faryal was pregnant with their second baby.

Family sources said the reunion saw a “lot of tears and hugging and a lot of healing”.

“It was a very emotional reunion because both Shah and Falak have really missed not seeing Amir and his family,” sources told MailOnline.

“They were also devastated that they had not seen their grandson and there were a lot of tears when they laid eyes on him for the first time.

“There’s been a lot of harsh words exchanged between the two sides over the past few months, but this current coronavirus situation has made them see what’s really important. And that is your family.

“Because of coronavirus, everybody wanted to settle their differences and start building a new family life again.”

Social media users, however, weren’t impressed by Khan’s actions.

“How does social distancing and not being able to see family work then?” wondered a user. “I am dying to see my family.”

Even before the controversy settled down, Khan was accused of a completing a hat-trick of lockdown breaches as he hosted a “surprise party” for his six-year-old daughter Lamaisah, and posted its video on Instagram.

The 55-second clip showed at least nine relatives gathering for the celebration.

In April, Khan had posted a video of enjoying takeaway curry while hosting a friend’s birthday party.

Following social media outrage, he deleted the video, and said he was “truly sorry to the British public”.

“I should not have had this party for my friends and as soon as I posted the video, I realised that it was sending out the wrong message,” he added.

“I can understand why some people are calling me a hypocrite, but I want to promise them, I will not do something like this again.”