  • Monday, November 29, 2021
BOXING

Amir Khan and Kell Brook bout all set for February

FILE PHOTO: Amir Khan last took the ring in July 2019, which he won against Billy Dib. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AN all-British blockbuster could happen soon as Amir Khan and Kell Brook are set to meet in the ring.

The date could be February 19 next year as the promoters on Monday (29) could confirm the event in London.

This could well be a swansong bout for both the former world champions.

Ben Shalom, chief executive of promoters Boxxer told TalkSPORT: “It’s no secret, for the past two months we’ve been trying to make Amir Khan against Kell Brook.

“I think it’s a fight that every boxing fan has wanted to see for years and years and there’s been a lot of competition – every promoter has wanted it, no matter what’s being said and what isn’t being said.

“I think we are very, very close now and hopefully we’ll announce that on Monday and it will take place in February in Manchester.”

Khan, 34, last fought in July 2019 where he beat Billy Dib, and on the other hand Brook was in action last year where he lost to WBO champion Terence Crawford.

Shalom added: “These guys are ages 34, 35 – you almost get that direct comparison to the (Manny) Pacquiao-(Floyd) Mayweather fight.

“These guys would still compete extremely well domestically. I think they’re both at a similar age, similar point in their career, and if the fight does happen, which it looks very, very close to be happening now, it’s something that I just can’t believe we’re involved in.”

On Saturday, Khan also dropped a hint about his upcoming fight with a tweet: “Fight news coming soon. Khan v ?”

