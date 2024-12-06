America’s Got Talent fame comedian Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh dies at 39

On 5 December, Singh’s friend Jeremy Curry announced the news on Facebook, sharing a photo of the two and stating that Singh “passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Born in Portland to Indian parents, Singh began pursuing comedy at an early age. (Photo: Instagram/kabeezycomic)

By: EasternEye

KABIR “KABEEZY” SINGH, a comedian known for his appearance on America’s Got Talent, has passed away at the age of 39.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Singh died on Wednesday, with investigators awaiting toxicology results to determine the cause of death.

Authorities have indicated that natural causes are likely, citing Singh’s history of health issues as a potential factor.

However, the investigation is ongoing, and further details are yet to be confirmed.

Curry added that funeral services will be held on Saturday, 14 December, in Hayward, California, and requested prayers for Singh’s family and fiancée, writing, “I Love you bro.”

Born in Portland to Indian parents, Singh began pursuing comedy at an early age.

Singh’s television career included appearances on Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution in 2014 and Fox’s Punchline in 2017.

His 2020 Dry Bar Comedy special, Retiring Material, was his most notable solo performance.