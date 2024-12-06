  • Friday, December 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

America’s Got Talent fame comedian Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh dies at 39

On 5 December, Singh’s friend Jeremy Curry announced the news on Facebook, sharing a photo of the two and stating that Singh “passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Born in Portland to Indian parents, Singh began pursuing comedy at an early age. (Photo: Instagram/kabeezycomic)

By: EasternEye

KABIR “KABEEZY” SINGH, a comedian known for his appearance on America’s Got Talent, has passed away at the age of 39.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Singh died on Wednesday, with investigators awaiting toxicology results to determine the cause of death.

Authorities have indicated that natural causes are likely, citing Singh’s history of health issues as a potential factor.

However, the investigation is ongoing, and further details are yet to be confirmed.

On 5 December, Singh’s friend Jeremy Curry announced the news on Facebook, sharing a photo of the two and stating that Singh “passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Curry added that funeral services will be held on Saturday, 14 December, in Hayward, California, and requested prayers for Singh’s family and fiancée, writing, “I Love you bro.”

Born in Portland to Indian parents, Singh began pursuing comedy at an early age.

Singh’s television career included appearances on Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution in 2014 and Fox’s Punchline in 2017.

His 2020 Dry Bar Comedy special, Retiring Material, was his most notable solo performance.

Related Stories
Entertainment

Shaan Akash: ‘Artists must realise there are no shortcuts to success’
Entertainment

BBC crime drama ‘Virdee’ is a ‘love letter to Bradford’
FEATURES

DJ Yash brings Bollywood beats to London’s Christmas party scene
Entertainment

Elton John reveals he has lost his eyesight
Entertainment

Himesh Patel: ‘Actors of colour are finally being considered for all roles’
Entertainment

Elakshi Gupta: From dentistry to the spotlight with ‘Hamaara Parivar’
MUSIC

Ed Sheeran heads to India in upcoming tour
Entertainment

Bollywood brat pack: Star kids strive for stardom in a competitive industry
Entertainment

‘Incredible honour’: Sidhant Gupta on playing Nehru in ‘Freedom At Midnight’
Entertainment

Rod Stewart confirmed for Glastonbury legends slot
Entertainment

Lana Del Rey announces 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates
HEADLINE STORY

I’m very familiar with Indian culture and cinema: Michelle Yeoh
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kabir-Kabeezy-Singh America’s Got Talent fame comedian Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh dies at…
Nick Clegg warns of Musk’s ‘outsized role’ in US politics
Mitchell Starc Starc’s six-wicket haul dismisses India for 180 in Adelaide Test
UK railways Nationwide radio fault disrupts rail services
Starmer Starmer sets out six targets to ‘take country forward’
Pakistan International Airlines eyes UK flights as EU ban is…