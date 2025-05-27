Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

American Music Awards 2025: Top 10 moments that broke the internet

From surprise wins to viral performances, the American Music Awards delivered a wild mix of nostalgia, reinvention and internet-breaking moments.

American Music Awards 2025: Top 10 moments that broke the internet

From red carpet stunts to history-making wins the 2025 AMAs was a night of legends surprises and internet-breaking drama

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Let’s be honest, most award shows can feel like déjà vu with glitter, right? But the 2025 American Music Awards? That was pure chaos-meets-charm in the best possible way. Forget predictable; this year served chaos in sequins, mic-drop triumphs, and a few curveballs that left fans screaming into their timelines. Here are the ten wildest and weirdest moments that rewired pop culture’s group chat.

  • Billie Eilish’s trophy tsunami

Seven wins. Zero presence. Billie didn’t even need to show up to steal the show. With Hit me hard and soft snagging ‘Album of the Year’ and “Birds of a Feather” crowned ‘Song of the Year’, she basically ghosted the party and still won it. Fans dubbed it “Billie’s phantom reign”, and honestly, she’s earned that crown.

Billie Eilish\u2019sBillie Eilish’s AMA sweep left fans stunned despite her no-showGetty Images


  • Beyoncé yeehaw’d her way into history

Yes, you read that right. Queen B went country and conquered it. COWBOY CARTER bagged ‘Favourite Country Album’, and Bey herself roped in ‘Favourite Female Country Artist’. Nashville might still be catching its breath, but fans called it the “boot-scootin’ Renaissance”.

Beyonc\u00e9Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for 'Black Parade' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY AwardsGetty Images


  • Kendrick Lamar’s record nominations record rage

With ten nods and only one win for “Not Like Us”, Kendrick’s night felt like a stats class gone wrong. Twitter turned courtroom: some cried sabotage, others blamed stacked categories. Either way, it was the snub heard around the hip-hop world.

Kendrick LamarKendrick Lamar’s one win out of ten nods sparked major debate onlineGetty Images


  • Taylor Swift left with… nothing

Swift. Six nominations. Zero wins. No Reputation (TV) drop. No appearance. The silence was louder than her Eras Tour crowd. Conspiracy theories? Absence penalties? The Swifties’ outrage trended louder than the show itself. Fans were spiralling, theorising everything from cosmic karma to AMA beef. For Swifties, it was a plot twist they never saw coming.

Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift’s AMA shutout shocked fans and fuelled wild theoriesGetty Images


  • Janet Jackson proved legends don’t age but upgrade

The ‘Icon Award’ went to Miss Jackson and she delivered a medley that could put Gen Z TikTokers to shame. Her precision, power, and that emotional J.Lo introduction were more than a comeback. It was more like a masterclass in longevity.

Janet JacksonJanet Jackson’s Icon Award medley reminded everyone why she’s a legendGetty Images


  • Gwen Stefani turned the stage into a fever dream

One minute she was in a cornfield crooning “Swallow My Tears”, the next she was bopping in a punk-rave throwback to “Hollaback Girl”. Complete with kilts, lollipops and a blinking pig mask (yes, really), Gwen’s performance was a genre salad and somehow, it worked.


  • Post Malone went cowboy and won

Post Malone picked up both ‘Favourite Male Country Artist’ and ‘Favourite Country Song’ for his Morgan Wallen collab “I Had Some Help”. Say what you want, but Post’s F-1 Trillion era is bringing the ‘yee to the haw’ like no one else.

Post MalonePost Malone performs during a stop of The Big Ass Stadium Tour Getty Images


  • Rod Stewart made everyone cry

Sir Rod received the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ and wrapped up the night with “Forever Young”. But the real tearjerker? When five of his kids surprised him on stage. Bagpipes wailed. Dads everywhere texted their kids. It was true emotional carnage.

Rod StewartRod Stewart’s emotional moment stole the spotlightGetty Images


  • J.Lo’s kiss-storm comeback

Jennifer Lopez almost hijacked the AMAs with a six-minute medley and a mid-performance triple kiss that split the internet. Some cheered her post-breakup power move, others called it a try-hard Madonna rerun. Either way, she stole the spotlight.

Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez’s triple kiss during her comeback act divided the internetGetty Images


  • The red carpet was its own circus

Becky G looked like she was ready to fight cheetahs in the jungle. Lainey Wilson’s mic stand had rhinestones and its own wind machine. And Benson Boone? He did a backflip mid-song in a magenta suit. Fashion? Chaos. We loved it.

Benson Boone and Lainey WilsonBenson Boone and Lainey Wilson turned the red carpet into a spectacleGetty Images


So how was AMA 2025?

The 2025 AMAs didn’t play nice this time. It threw glitter bombs at expectations. Newcomers dethroned royalty and legends proved their DNA is timeless. Some walked out with trophies, others with Twitter meltdowns, and a few became memes before dessert. In a world obsessed with algorithms, this night screamed one truth: Music’s magic is still gloriously, chaotically human.

beyoncbillie eilishfashiongwen stefanijanet jacksonkendrick lamarlegendsnewcomerspost malonered carpetrod stewarttaylor swiftamerican music awards 2025

Related News

PlayStation Plus
Games

PlayStation Plus offers NBA 2K25 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk free in June

‘Tanvi The Great’ London Premiere Shines with Kher, Irani & Dutt
Entertainment

Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ starring Boman Irani and Shubhangi Dutt premieres in London

Shakira at Montreal concert
Entertainment

Shakira falls on stage during Montreal concert performance and keeps going without missing a beat

Jennifer Lopez 2025 AMA kiss act
Entertainment

American Music Awards 2025: Jennifer Lopez slammed as fans call onstage kiss act "desperate"

More For You

Demi Lovato weds Jordan Lutes

Demi and Jordan’s relationship captured through personal moments

Instagram/ddlovato

Singer Demi Lovato marries musician Jordan Lutes in private California wedding surrounded by close friends

Demi Lovato is now a married woman. The 32-year-old singer and actor tied the knot with long-time partner Jordan "Jutes" Lutes over the weekend in California. The couple, who first met while working on her 2022 album Holy Fvck, kept things low-key but stylish, opting for a private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Their love story began in the studio. Lutes co-wrote a few tracks on Demi’s album, including Substance and City of Angels, and the two started out as friends before things turned romantic months later. The connection deepened quickly. Lovato has often spoken about how supported and grounded she feels in the relationship.

Keep ReadingShow less
Miley Cyrus Shares Why She’s Avoiding Surgery for Vocal Cord Disorder

Miley Cyrus opens up about vocal cord disorder and why surgery is off the table

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus reveals rare vocal cord condition and why she refuses surgery despite voice strain

Miley Cyrus has finally addressed something fans have long wondered about: the raspy, smoky voice that’s become her trademark. In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer revealed that her voice is shaped by a condition called Reinke’s oedema, a disorder that causes swelling in the vocal cords and can lead to hoarseness and vocal strain.

Cyrus, now 32, explained that she’s had this condition for years, even before her lifestyle choices could have made it worse. “Yeah, drinking, smoking, and partying didn’t help,” she admitted. “But that wasn’t the cause. My voice has always sounded like this. It’s just how my body is built.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Asteroid City’ was inspired by Satyajit Ray’s ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’

Wes Anderson draws visual inspiration from Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri for a key Asteroid City scene

Scroll.in/Instagram/asteroidcity

Wes Anderson says a scene in ‘Asteroid City’ was inspired by Satyajit Ray’s ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’

Wes Anderson has never shied away from sharing his admiration for Satyajit Ray. While speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, where he introduced a restored version of Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri, Anderson acknowledged something many fans of both directors had long suspected. He recreated a key scene from Ray’s film in his own 2023 release, Asteroid City.

Anderson didn’t mince words when asked about the resemblance. “Yes, well, I stole it,” he said, referring to the memory game scene in Asteroid City. In Ray’s film, a group of friends sit in a circle and play a memory game, revealing layers of their personalities in the process. Anderson said he was fascinated not only by the concept of the scene but by how much it told us about each character, despite the simplicity of the game.

Keep ReadingShow less
Why Elisabeth Moss Refused to Let Anyone Else Play June Osborne

Elisabeth Moss says she would rather die than let someone else play June in The Handmaid’s Tale

Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss said yes to 'The Handmaid’s Tale' just to stop someone else from playing June

Elisabeth Moss didn’t jump at the chance to play June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale. In fact, she turned it down. Twice. Fresh off Mad Men, Moss was unsure about committing to another long-term TV role. At the time, she wasn’t ready to dive into another demanding project. But that changed the moment she found out who the producers were planning to offer the role to next.

“That did it for me,” she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I was like, absolutely not. Over my dead body.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Defends Triptii Dimri Amid ‘Spirit’ Casting Controversy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back as Triptii Dimri faces sexist hate over Spirit role

Getty Images/Pinterest/Instagram/tripti_dimri

Triptii Dimri unfairly targeted after 'Spirit' casting as Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams ''dirty PR games''

What began as a routine casting change for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next big film, Spirit, has now snowballed into a messy online spectacle. Deepika Padukone was initially rumoured to play the lead opposite Prabhas. Then came news that she had stepped away, reportedly due to scheduling issues, a hefty fee demand and a request not to shoot in Telugu. Soon after, Triptii Dimri was announced as the new lead, and that’s when the real drama began.

Suddenly, stories began circulating about the film’s "bold content" being the reason Deepika backed out. Reports claimed that both Prabhas and Triptii had agreed to certain adult scenes, suggesting Deepika wasn’t comfortable with them. Then, without naming anyone, director Vanga posted a cryptic but pointed tweet accusing an unnamed actor of betraying his trust and playing "dirty PR games" to paint a younger actor in a bad light.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc