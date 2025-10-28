Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ambika Mod says ‘One Day’ backlash proved how hard it is to be a brown woman on British TV

The Netflix star opens up about trolling, race and her move to theatre as she prepares for a bold new Royal Court role.

Ambika Mod

Ambika Mod reflects on fame and race in a new interview after One Day success

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Ambika Mod says she’d love to delete all her social media
  • Faced online abuse after Netflix’s One Day
  • Says being a brown woman in acting means “less room to mess up”
  • Moving from screen to stage in bold new Royal Court play

Ambika Mod has revealed the intense social media backlash that followed her star-making turn in Netflix’s One Day. The actress, who shared the screen with Leo Woodall in the much-talked-about Netflix series, said the wave of online abuse made her stop and think about what fame really costs and whether she wants to stay in that spotlight.

Ambika Mod Ambika Mod reflects on fame and race in a new interview after One Day success Getty Images


Why Ambika Mod wants to leave social media

The 30-year-old actress told PORTER that she no longer finds online life healthy. “After One Day, I had a terrible experience online. Someday I’d love to get rid of it altogether,” she said. “It’s just not healthy to absorb everyone’s opinions about you.”

Her comments come after months of targeted trolling over her role as Emma Morley, a character previously played by Anne Hathaway in the 2011 film adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel. Even with One Day winning praise worldwide, she admitted the constant negativity on social media wore her down.

Ambika Mod Ambika Mod says social media abuse made her rethink her career and mental healthGetty Images


From One Day to the Royal Court

Mod is now moving on from the series that made her a household name. She’s set to star in Porn Play, a bold new production at London’s Royal Court Theatre. The story follows a female academic addicted to pornography and explores themes rarely addressed on stage.

“It’s a completely different challenge,” she said, hinting that theatre feels like a return to creative freedom. “As time goes on, especially now I’m doing more theatre, I’m ready to leave Emma behind.”


On being a brown woman in film and TV

The This Is Going to Hurt star also reflected on what it means to be a woman of colour in the British industry. “As a brown woman, you’re held to a higher standard. There’s less room to make mistakes,” she said. “There’s hardly any space to slip up,” she said quietly. “It can feel like you get just one shot and if it goes wrong, that’s it.”

She’s talked before about how different the playing field feels next to her white colleagues. After One Day, her co-star Leo Woodall quickly landed a major film role, while Mod said the treatment she received was markedly different. “We just don’t get treated the same at all,” she told The Sunday Times.

Ambika Mod Ambika Mod prepares for her next chapter on stage with Porn Play after global fame from One DayGetty Images


“Ten times harder to get half as far”

Mod said it’s not personal, just the system. “If you’re brown, if you’re a woman, if you don’t have any connections, you do just have to work ten times harder to get half as far.”

Still, she sees progress. Reflecting on One Day, she said she doubts she would’ve been cast a decade ago. “Just the fact that I’m not white and I’m getting to play Emma, that wouldn’t have happened ten years ago. That in itself is a way to modernise the story.”

She’s moving on, but you can tell, she’s not done changing what British TV looks like.

one dayonline abuseporn playbritish asian artistsambika mod

Related News

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

More For You

Jung Kook

The youngest member of global K-pop sensation BTS

YouTube/

BTS’s Jung Kook stuns in Calvin Klein’s 90s-inspired denim campaign

Highlights:

  • BTS star returns as the face of Calvin Klein after completing military service
  • Campaign shot in New York captures a dynamic, 90s-inspired aesthetic
  • Jung Kook says, “it feels so good to be back” in the brand’s signature denim

The pop icon returns to Calvin Klein

Jung Kook, the youngest member of global K-pop sensation BTS, has reunited with Calvin Klein for a striking new campaign set in New York City. The 28-year-old singer, who completed his mandatory 18-month military service in June, last appeared in a Calvin Klein campaign in 2023, a collaboration that sparked huge online engagement and billboard buzz worldwide.

“I know that my fans have been eagerly waiting for this return, and it feels so good to be back in the brand’s iconic denim,” Jung Kook said in a statement released by the brand.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us