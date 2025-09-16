India court probe clears Ambani family’s animal centre

AN INDIAN Supreme Court-ordered investigation has cleared a large private animal facility run by the son of Asia’s richest man, rejecting allegations of wildlife violations.

Vantara, described as the “world’s biggest wild animal rescue centre,” is operated by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The site, located in Gujarat, houses hundreds of elephants, as well as 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards, and 900 crocodiles, according to India’s Central Zoo Authority.

Last month, the Supreme Court asked a panel led by retired judges to examine allegations of unlawful acquisition of animals, including elephants, and possible violations of wildlife laws and money laundering. The court acted after receiving petitions based on media reports and complaints by wildlife groups.

Wildlife activists had raised concerns about the facility, saying it was keeping endangered species next to a large oil refinery without plans to reintroduce them into the wild.

The panel’s report, presented in court on Monday, said the “allegations rest wholly on conjecture and surmises on secondary reporting, and activist commentary.” It added, “The complaints are, therefore, devoid of merit.”

In March, German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that Vantara imported about 39,000 animals in 2024, including from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela. According to the centre, dozens of elephants were also transported from across India in specially adapted trucks.

The probe report said “each of the imports has undergone multi-layered and multi-jurisdictional verification.”

The Supreme Court accepted the findings, saying it had “no hesitation in accepting the conclusion so drawn in the report.” It added, “We are more than satisfied that the facilities at Vantara in certain respects exceeds the prescribed standards.”

Vantara welcomed the outcome. “With utmost humility and gratitude, we welcome the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. The SIT's report and the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara’s animal welfare mission were without any basis. The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is neot just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself."

"We take this occasion to pledge our solidarity with the Government of India, State Governments, and all other stakeholders involved in the huge and challenging task of animal care, and affirm that Vantara will always be ready to work in close collaboration with them. Let’s together make Mother Earth a better place for all living beings,” the facility said in a statement.

