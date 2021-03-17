Amazon Prime Video to release family entertainer Hello Charlie on April 9, 2021

By: Mohnish Singh







Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the date for the global premiere of Excel Entertainment’s forthcoming family and kids’ entertainer Hello Charlie. In an infectiously funny teaser that the streamer dropped earlier today, Aadar Jain is seen transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. The additional cast of the rib-tickling comic-caper includes Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, and Elnaaz Norouzi. Hello Charlie premieres on April 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking about the upcoming Amazon Original Movie, Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India comments, “Set to release this April, Hello Charlie is yet another addition to our long-standing association with Excel Entertainment. With this movie, we look forward to strengthening our selection of family-centric content on the service. This is a film made with all heart that the entire family can watch together and make them laugh in unison.”

Talking about the film, producer Ritesh Sidhwani said, “We have had multiple projects in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, and Hello Charlie will be our first feature together. With this adventure comedy and entertainer, we aim to push the cinematic envelope further and bring our creative vision to life in the comedy space. It brings us immense joy to present this endearing story which is sure to elevate and engage family and kid-friendly audiences. I hope that the viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it. Can’t wait to treat the audience with Hello Charlie on 9th April!”







Speaking about working on this mad-cap entertainer, Director Pankaj Saraswat said, “Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film’s unconventional storyline is truly one of its kind and hoping it spreads much joy. The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained.”

Hello Charlie starts streaming on 9th April on Amazon Prime Video.











