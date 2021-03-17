Amaal Mallik on composing songs for a biopic: You need to do it meticulously







By Murtuza Iqbal

Amaal Mallik is undoubtedly one of the best music composers we have in the industry. Currently, his track Parinda from Saina has become a rage and it is being loved by one and all.

Amaal has not just composed the songs of Saina, but he has also done the background score for the film which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal. We recently interacted with him and spoke about the songs and a lot more.







When we asked him if it’s difficult to compose songs for a biopic and if there’s an added pressure to it, Amaal told us, “I think when you are the only composer on the album then it’s a responsibility given to you which obviously has to be taken head-on. It’s a dream, every composer wants to have a solo album to his credit, and this is the first one, where I get to do songs as well as the background score. It’s my debut as a background scorer, and me and my entire team of producers and musicians, we have put our lives into this, and we have done our best.”

“I am glad that the captain of the ship, Amole Gupte took me through the Saina’s story, and then I had done my own research; I saw her interviews, her aggressiveness, her sportsmanship, and those things have obviously influenced me. So, I am always working for the character. It’s not that in Dhoni (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story) I worked thinking of Sushant (Singh Rajput) and here I worked thinking about Parineeti (Chopra). It’s always been the central role which is Saina Nehwal or MS Dhoni,” he added.

The composer further stated, “I don’t do that just in biopics. Even when I was doing a Badrinath Ki Dulhania that time I had become Badri Bansal, and I had started talking in the ‘tohar’ and ‘hamar’ language, to get into that zone. So, I do that in all my films, but here you need to do it meticulously because it’s based on true events, you can’t cheat those things in these people’s lives. When you make music for such a film, especially like in an anthem, you have to be careful that it doesn’t become egoistic. It shows the power and the self-belief of the human beings, but I don’t think they would have liked it if it was a showy approach to the music.”







Saina is slated to release on 26th March 2021.





