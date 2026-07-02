AlphaTheta's first affordable DJ player in a decade could open the door for aspiring DJs

Highlights

AlphaTheta launches the CDJ-1500X, its first mid-range media player since 2016.

The new device brings several flagship features to a more affordable price point.

Built-in crowd requests and cloud connectivity are among the latest additions.

AlphaTheta has introduced the CDJ-1500X, its first affordable standalone DJ media player in almost 10 years, offering aspiring DJs access to many of the features previously reserved for its premium equipment.

Priced at $1,699 (around £1,250) in the US and £1,465 in Europe, the CDJ-1500X is aimed at smaller venues, mobile DJs and those looking to upgrade without investing in the company's flagship models.

Bringing professional tools within reach

The CDJ-1500X is AlphaTheta's first product in this price category since the XDJ-1000MK2 launched in 2016.

Although positioned below the flagship CDJ-3000X, it includes many of the same headline features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen, cloud-based music access and playlist management directly on the device. The player also offers waveform analysis designed to help DJs navigate tracks more efficiently during performances.

Designed for today's DJs

The player supports built-in Wi-Fi, allowing access to rekordbox CloudDirectPlay and streaming services including Apple Music, Beatport Streaming and Tidal.

Users can also sign in by tapping their smartphone against the unit through the rekordbox mobile app, instantly loading their playlists and personal settings without relying solely on USB drives.

New feature lets audiences request songs

Launching alongside the CDJ-1500X is CoBeat, a new service that allows audiences to request songs by scanning a QR code.

Instead of receiving requests verbally, DJs can view them directly on the player's screen. The system also lets performers limit requests to pre-approved tracks, helping them stay in control of their set while interacting with the crowd.

Balancing price and performance

To keep the player more affordable, AlphaTheta has omitted some features found on its flagship models, including a digital audio output. However, it introduces a refreshed design, USB-C power connectivity and a dedicated Beat Loop control for quicker track transitions.

The launch marks AlphaTheta's return to a market segment it has largely overlooked for nearly a decade, giving aspiring DJs and smaller venues a more accessible way to use equipment that closely mirrors the experience of professional club setups.