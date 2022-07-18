Website Logo
  • Monday, July 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Alok Sharma wants Tory leadership hopefuls to show commitment to climate action

Britain’s legally enshrined target to achieve net carbon emissions by 2050 has been questioned by four of the five remaining candidates.

Britain’s cabinet minister Alok Sharma. (Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Britain’s climate minister Alok Sharma said Conservative leadership hopefuls should be mindful of the environment “emergency” and show their commitment to meeting the decarbonisation target.

He said the extreme heat the UK is experiencing should alert the candidates to the enormity of the situation and they come up with a programme of action to respond with urgency.

Sharma, who presided over the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow last year, said the commitment to tackling the climate issue is a “leadership issue”.

His warning comes as the UK and the rest of Europe is reeling under record-high temperatures that could potentially cause excess deaths.

Anyone aspiring to lead Britain should demonstrate that they take the issue “incredibly seriously” and that they’re willing to continue to lead and take up the mantle that Boris Johnson started off with, Sharma said.

Britain’s legally enshrined target to achieve net carbon emissions by 2050 has been questioned by four of the five remaining candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as the next prime minister. They cited the costs of climate action when the country is tackling a cost-of-living crisis.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that he was not in favour of going “too hard and too fast” to meet climate goals.

Among other candidates left in the fray for the Tory leadership position, former junior minister Kemi Badenoch said net-zero amounts to “unilateral economic disarmament” by Britain.

Two others – foreign secretary Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt have both called for a rethink of the green levies brought in by Sunak when he was the chancellor.

Sharma told the Guardian, “any candidate aspiring to be our next prime minister who doesn’t think we are facing a climate emergency needs to consider the temperatures we are seeing in the UK, across Europe and beyond.”

“No one should be in any doubt about how much worse this could get if we do not have a clear plan and continue to press for action during this critical decade.”

The minister said, “We are already at 1.1C average warming above pre-industrial levels and we can already see the huge environmental, economic and human costs being experienced across the world.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Those under 40 shouldn’t drink alcohol at all: Study
News
Rwanda policy has failed to deter asylum seekers from illegally crossing English Channel: Parliamentary report
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak praises father-in-law Narayana Murthy: ‘He came from nothing and just had dream’
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: We will need to build bridges in politics and society alike after this leadership…
News
British doctors are fighting health myths and misinformation on TikTok
News
Britain on course for hottest day on record
News
Each England school to have life-saving defibrillator by next academic year end
News
Tory leadership: Rivals turn up the heat at fractious TV debate
News
Comedian Paul Chowdhry attacked while driving in London
News
Public policy specialist and former aide to George Osborne to advise Rishi Sunak
News
Downing Street cat Larry drawn into political fight for his residence
MOTOR RACING
‘I was called brownie or ni**er’ – Sebastian Vettel’s former aide said he…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
How often should you reapply sunscreen to safeguard your skin?
Alok Sharma wants Tory leadership hopefuls to show commitment to…
Those under 40 shouldn’t drink alcohol at all: Study
Grand procession commemorates Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centennial birth anniversary
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visits Neasden Temple, London, UK
‘Ben Stokes. ODIs. It’s been an honour’: Cricket fraternity hails…