Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid-19


Allu Arjun (Photo from Allu Arjun's Instagram)
By Murtuza Iqbal

Actor Allu Arjun has been tested positive for Covid-19, The actor took to Twitter to inform his fans about it.

Along with a statement, the actor tweeted, “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine .  Stay home, stay safe .”

On Twitter, the actor’s fans started wishing him a speedy recovery, and #GetWellSoonAlluArjun has been trending on the micro-blogging site.

Check out the tweets of his fans here…

Talking about Allu Arjun’s movies, the actor currently has only one film lined up, Pushpa. A couple of weeks ago, a teaser of the film was released and it had received a great response. It’s a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It is slated to release on 13th May 2021.

A few days ago, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-star, Pooja Hegde was also tested positive for Covid-19. She had tweeted a note which read, “Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love & support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe & take care.”











