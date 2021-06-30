Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951

Entertainment

Allari Naresh’s new film Sabhaku Namaskaram announced on his birthday

Sabhaku Namaskaram poster (Photo from Allari Naresh’s Twitter)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Allari Naresh celebrates his 39th birthday today, and on the occasion of his birthday, the actor’s new film titled Sabhaku Namaskaram has been announced.

The movie is produced by Mahesh Koneru under his banner East Coast Productions. Koneru took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film, and share the first look poster.

He tweeted, “Wishing our @allarinaresh Garu a very happy birthday. Happy to associate with #Naresh58 as #SabhakuNamaskaram .. a hilarious entertainer with a difference, to be directed by @MallampatiSate1 with dialogues by @abburiravi Garu. #HBDAllariNaresh.”

Sabhaku Namaskaram is Allari Naresh’s 58th film. It will be directed by debutant Mallampati Sateesh and the dialogues of the film are written by Abburi Ravi. The details about the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

This year, Allari Naresh was seen in his two films Bangaru Bullodu and Naandhi. The former received a mixed response, but the latter was appreciated by critics and even did well at the box office.

A few days ago, it was announced that Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju have teamed up for the Hindi remake of Naandhi. The cast of the film is yet to be announced.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer Hungama 2 to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 23rd July
Entertainment
Dilip Kumar admitted to the hospital again due to breathlessness
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar packs a punch in the trailer of Toofaan
Entertainment
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away
Entertainment
Netflix obtains digital rights to Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus; ZEE Network nabs satellite rights
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s next with Bell Bottom director titled Mission Cinderella
Entertainment
Dhanush in talks to headline yet another bilingual film
Entertainment
Makers unveil Sidhika Sharma’s first look from the sets of Punjabi film Fuffad…
Entertainment
Apple TV Plus announces premiere date for Kubbra Sait’s sci-fi saga Foundation
Entertainment
Co-producer Shabbir Boxwala shares fresh update on the release of Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah
Entertainment
Ila Arun on Sherni: I am proud it has been successful and has…
TELEVISION
Romesh Ranganathan to host Weakest Link as quiz show returns
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away
Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer Hungama 2 to release on Disney+…
US ships 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh
India’s Sitharaman, Janet Yellen discuss global corporate tax plan
Top Morrisons investor says CD&R should raise takeover bid
UK will be able to ‘live with Covid’, says Johnson,…
Pew survey says most Indians oppose interfaith marriage