Alison Balsom retirement confirmed as Proms star quits after saying trumpet career feels unsustainable with family life

The celebrated OBE trumpeter tells BBC Radio 4 that constant touring takes a mental and emotional toll, as she prepares to play Hummel at the Last Night Of The Proms.

Alison Balsom retirement

Alison Balsom prepares for her final bow at the Last Night Of The Proms 2025

Highlights:

  • Trumpeter Alison Balsom confirms retirement after 40 years of performing
  • Her final concert will be the Last Night of the Proms 2025 on 13 September
  • She will play the Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major for her farewell
  • The 46-year-old OBE winner cites family and intensity of touring as reasons

Classical trumpeter Alison Balsom retirement news has been confirmed, with the British musician set to step away from performing after one last appearance at the Last Night of the Proms. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, she revealed her “last night on stage” will be marked by playing the Hummel Trumpet Concerto, a work she has championed throughout her career. Married to filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes, Balsom said the decision was shaped by her family life and the unsustainable demands of constant touring.

Alison Balsom retirement Alison Balsom prepares for her final bow at the Last Night Of The Proms 2025 Getty Images


Why is Alison Balsom retiring after the Proms?

Balsom explained that the trumpet is an instrument that cannot be played “halfway.” Even a short break affects performance standards, making it difficult to sustain at the highest level. She compared recent years to “playing the Wimbledon final and then no tennis,” saying the cycle of intense preparation followed by long gaps is unsustainable.

She emphasised that she wanted to retire honestly, at a point where she still felt in full control of her playing. Touring, she added, had become mentally and emotionally consuming, making it harder to balance with raising a family.

Alison Balsom retirement Alison Balsom ends a 40-year career with the Hummel Concerto in E flat majorGetty Images


What will Alison Balsom play at her final concert?

Her farewell performance at the Last Night of the Proms 2025 on 13 September will feature the Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major. The work carries personal significance, as it was the piece that first inspired her when she saw it performed on television as a child.

Balsom previously played at the Proms in 2009 while pregnant, describing that experience as both exhausting and meaningful. Returning to the same stage for her retirement, she said, “I know what I want to say about this piece, but I don’t think I’m going to have anything more to say after this.”


What has Alison Balsom achieved in her career?

Over four decades, Balsom has established herself as one of the world’s leading trumpet soloists. She has performed with major orchestras, released acclaimed recordings, and won three Classic Brit Awards. In 2016, she was made an OBE for services to music.

Beyond her concert career, she has also been a visible advocate for classical music education, appearing on television and radio to promote the instrument she describes as “the best thing ever.”

Alison Balsom retirement Alison Balsom with her OBE which she received from the Prince of WalesGetty Images


What is next for Alison Balsom?

While she is stepping away from performing, Balsom has not ruled out continuing to champion the trumpet in other ways. She said her future would focus more on family life and new opportunities offstage. For now, she sees her retirement as the natural conclusion of a personal journey she has followed “honestly and with authenticity.”


Her final appearance forms part of a Proms season that has also featured performances by Grammy-winner Samara Joy, pianist Yunchan Lim and a Traitors-themed concert. The Last Night of the Proms will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC One on 13 September.

