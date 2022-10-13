Alice Cutter: ‘Miss Hitler’ contestant and neo-Nazi set for early release

She was a member of the outlawed neo-Nazi National Action and took part in its rallies.

Alice Cutter

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A convicted far-right terror group member and “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant contestant is set for early release.



Alice Cutter who was jailed for three years in June 2020 for being a member of the outlawed outfit National Action is believed to be held at HMP New Hall, a closed-category prison, in West Yorkshire.



The Parole Board said it had “directed the release” of the former waitress who had joked about the Holocaust.



She entered the beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald, a reference to a Nazi death camp during World War II, the Independent reported.



Cutter, 26, attended National Action’s rallies which had banners reading “Hitler was right”.



She never held an organisational or leadership role in the banned group but was a “trusted confidante” of one of its leaders, boyfriend Mark Jones who was also tried alongside her.



Jones was sentenced to five and a half years in jail.



“We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Alice Cutter following an oral hearing,” the Independent quoted a Parole Board spokesman as saying.



“Decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community. A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and the impact the crime has had on the victims. Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead-up to an oral hearing,” the spokesperson said.



“Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing. It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority,” they said.