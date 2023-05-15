Website Logo
  Monday, May 15, 2023
Alia’s pictures with Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne go viral

On the work front, Alia will rekindle her on-screen romance with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt with Davikah Hoorne

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Seoul for the Gucci Cruise 2024 show, can be seen having a good time with Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne. On Monday, Davikah took to Instagram and dropped a couple of adorable pictures where Alia and Davikah can be posing in different styles.

Alia wore a black faux leather dress with a brown trench coat and a sling bag. She completed her look with a minimal look and a ponytail. On the other hand, Davikah opted for a blue shirt with a white-coloured jacket and matching skirt.

Along with the post, Davikah wrote, “Love” with red heart emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by davikah (@davikah)

Recently, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, “Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @gucci

Soon after the news was announced, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the Raazi actress.

Director and producer Karan Johar commented, “Proud proud proud.”

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Amazing news congratulations darling.”

Her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor commented, “Amazing.”

Sharing her excitement, Alia took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures, and wrote, “I’m honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but on a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will rekindle her on-screen romance with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

