  Friday, June 09, 2023
Drama

Alia to play Sita alongside Ranbir as Ram in ‘Ramayana’

If Ramayana materializes, it will mark the second collaboration between Alia and Ranbir after their last film Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After remakes and biopics, it seems Bollywood has now set its eyes on mythological dramas. As Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s much-anticipated film Adipurush, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, nears its release, news has emerged that renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is gearing up to bring his version of the Ramayana to life for the silver screen.

The latest we hear is that actress Alia Bhatt is set to play Sita in Tiwari’s much-anticipated film. She will join forces with husband Ranbir Kapoor who is already on board to portray Lord Ram in the mega-budgeted film.

Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Tiwari’s film was shelved. However, if fresh reports are to be believed, the project is pretty much on track and will commence once the director finishes his ongoing film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

As soon as the report of Bhatt joining the cast of Ramayana surfaced online, she started trending on Twitter.

One of Alia Bhatt’s fan pages reasoned why she was best suited for the film. “Four things that will make Alia Bhatt the best Sita: 1. Alia’s height 2. She is a great actor (if there’s doubt, then watch Gangubai Kathiawadi) 3. They (Alia and Ranbir) are real-life couple and they love each other purely as Ram and Sita (so they don’t need to act as they love each other.) 4. Her acting in RRR as Sita was great.”

A Twitter user said, “For people, who are giving opinions on the casting of Ramayana and comparing (it with) Adipurush, Nitesh Tiwari is the one, who has been working on it for three years now. It’s his vision that he thinks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are best suited. It’s not like they are making it on your money.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

