Alia Bhatt set to star in Yash Raj Film’s spy universe

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is set to become the first woman to front a film in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, Variety reports. The Darlings actress will play a “super-agent” in the yet-to-be-titled film, which is set to begin filming in 2024.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe at YRF began with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and continued with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (2019). Pathaan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is the latest installment of the universe.

“Alia is one of the biggest superstars of our country today and she will play a super-agent in the YRF spy universe like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan,” a source told Variety. “This will be another epic action spectacle that will leave people at the edge of their seats. Alia will take on a mission that will push her to the edge and this gritty action film will expand the YRF spy universe further.”

“Alia will be presented in a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film. Her inclusion in the YRF spy universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation for this franchise. Alia is the biggest superstar amongst youth and Gen Z of India and she is also one of the most adored actresses of our generation. She playing a spy in an all-out adrenaline-pumping entertainer is a big novelty for all audience skews that she appeals to,” the source added.

“Alia is as big as the biggest heroes of our time and she headlining a YRF spy universe film pretty much cements this perception. Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia as an actress who can helm and start a franchise within the spy universe on her own and he will pull all stops to mount this project at a scale that will be jaw-dropping,” the source said.

The next film in the spy universe is Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. It is scheduled to open in cinemas on Diwali 2023. Tiger 3 will be followed by War 2 which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.