Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra named among global changemakers in National Geographic 33 list

Highlights

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas recognised for global impact

National Geographic honours 33 leaders driving change in 2026

Bhatt cited for climate and sustainability efforts, Chopra for healthcare advocacy

List also includes Harrison Ford and Idris Elba

A global list focused on urgent action

National Geographic has unveiled its ‘33’ list for 2026, spotlighting individuals from around the world working towards solutions to pressing global challenges.

Released on 17 March, the annual list highlights leaders and innovators described as “bold thinkers and problem solvers” committed to driving meaningful change. The selection reflects efforts across fields, from environmental work to healthcare awareness, with a shared emphasis on urgent and imaginative action.

Alia Bhatt’s climate-focused initiatives

Alia Bhatt has been recognised for bringing environmental concerns into mainstream conversation, using her influence to promote sustainability and animal welfare.

Her work spans multiple platforms, including her production company Eternal Sunshine, which backed a miniseries centred on an elephant poaching investigation. She has also supported environmental storytelling through collaborations with eco-focused film initiatives.

Bhatt’s children’s book Ed Finds a Home encourages animal adoption, while her fashion resale platform channels funds towards environmentally conscious causes and aims to reduce waste. Through her social media initiative Coexist, she continues to highlight organisations working in the field of animal rights.

Priyanka Chopra’s healthcare advocacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas features on the list for her efforts to raise awareness around healthcare accessibility, particularly diabetes.

Her advocacy gained momentum after learning about Type 1 diabetes through her husband, Nick Jonas, who was diagnosed as a teenager. Since then, she has worked to challenge misconceptions around the condition and promote early detection.

As a board member of the non-profit Beyond Type 1, Chopra has helped amplify educational campaigns in India, using digital platforms to spread awareness and encourage wider understanding of the disease.

A diverse group of changemakers

The 2026 list also includes global figures such as Harrison Ford, Idris Elba, Russell Westbrook, Shailene Woodley and Ewan McGregor, each recognised for contributions in their respective areas.

Together, the list brings attention to individuals using their platforms and expertise to address some of the most urgent issues facing the world today.