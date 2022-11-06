Website Logo
  • Sunday, November 06, 2022
Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child, a baby girl

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (R) and Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents to a baby girl. Alia, who announced her pregnancy in June this year, gave birth to a girl child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai, an insider told PTI.

“It’s a girl. She arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11 am-12 pm for the past few days,” the hospital insider said.

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April. They recently shared screen space for the first time in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which released worldwide in September.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot.

Ranbir’s upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

