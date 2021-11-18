Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 464,623
Total Cases 34,478,517
Today's Fatalities 470
Today's Cases 11,919
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 464,623
Total Cases 34,478,517
Today's Fatalities 470
Today's Cases 11,919

Entertainment

Ali Fazal to headline Arati Kadav’s futuristic space film

Ali Fazal (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Talented actor Ali Fazal, who most recently appeared in Netflix’s anthology Ray (2021) and the streaming show Call My Agent (2021), next headlines a futuristic space film. Today, the makers unveiled the first look of the upcoming film.

Ali Fazal’s first look from his upcoming space film (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous Communications)

Arati Kadav, who last helmed a unique sci-fi film Carog (2019) with Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey, directs the forthcoming space film.

Fazal is looking forward to the audience’s reaction to his new avatar as a spaceman. The actor reportedly shot his part in the film with a highly skilled crew.

Talking about the untitled film, Fazal said, “It is something I have not dabbled in before. It was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too but that’s a surprise for all for later.”

He continued, “We tried to fit a large concept into these frames. I do hope people like it because if they do, we will go 5 steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film – yes there might be versions left to showcase.”

Additionally, Ali Fazal is also shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj’s next directorial venture Khufiya. The spy thriller also stars seasoned actor Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. It is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. Once ready, Khufiya will premiere on Netflix.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rani Mukerji: I never even thought Bunty Aur Babli 2 could be made ever
Entertainment
Ram Madhvani credits Kartik Aaryan for giving him courage during the filming of Dhamaka
Entertainment
Here’s what Pooja Sawant has to say about the Hindi remake of her Marathi hit…
Entertainment
Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to receive honours at the International Film Festival of India
Entertainment
Sanjay Gupta ‘nervous, excited’ to kick-start his next film
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas to premiere on Zee5 on December 3
Entertainment
Connect: Nayanthara’s new film announced on her birthday
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film gets postponed, avoids clash with Shamshera
Entertainment
Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins through surrogacy
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra turns Yodha for Karan Johar’s new production venture
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor’s Bull to enter theatres in April 2023
Entertainment
Saqib Pandor’s short film Gupt Gyaan to premiere on Amazon miniTV
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rani Mukerji: I never even thought Bunty Aur Babli 2…
Ram Madhvani credits Kartik Aaryan for giving him courage during…
Here’s what Pooja Sawant has to say about the Hindi…
Ali Fazal to headline Arati Kadav’s futuristic space film
Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to receive honours at the International…
Sanjay Gupta ‘nervous, excited’ to kick-start his next film
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE