  • Monday, September 26, 2022
Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia blessed with baby girl, celebs send ‘lovely’ wishes to the couple

To announce the good news, Ali posted a photo of his wife leaning against a wall while holding her growing baby bulge.

(Photo credit: ANI)

By: Mohnish Singh

Film-maker Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia have become parents for the first time, as the couple is blessed with a baby girl on Saturday.

On Sunday, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ director took to his Instagram handle and shared this ‘happy’ piece of information with his fans, family, and friends on social media.

To announce the good news, Ali posted a photo of his wife leaning against a wall while holding her growing baby bulge. He wrote a ‘sweet’ message for his wife in the caption, also revealing the name of their daughter. He wrote, “Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders – colour and race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married, Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with the most beautiful gift of our life.”

He further added, “She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy – Alija Zehra Zafar.” Ali also made a pun about his, Alicia, and Alija’s names at the end of his message. He wrote, “Ali Alicia Alija. #Aliverse.”

Reacting to this big announcement, many Bollywood celebrities took to the comments section to extend their sweet wishes to the couple.

Scrolling down the comment section, Bollywood diva’s, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis while Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations to you both.”

Ranveer Singh commented, “Bhai,” while Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Badhai (congratulations).” Gauahar Khan wrote, “Blessing and more! Heartiest congratulations.”

Fellow industry friend Sunil Grover commented, “Bestttt!! Wah Sir wah!! Mubarak Ho!! (Congratulations). Welcome Alija!” Huma Qureshi wrote, “Congratulations… Masha allah,” while Tiger Shroff said, “Mubarak ho guru ji (Congratulations Sir).” Kritika Kamra, Neha Bhasin, Karishma Kotak, Ayesha Khanna, Sandhya Mridul, and Hiten Tejwani also offered congratulations to the couple.

Ali is well known for helming films such as ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’. Not just this! the 40-year-old filmmaker announced the launch of his production house ‘AAZ films’, a few months back. Ali made his directorial debut in 2011 with ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’. He is currently working with Shahid on an upcoming film. (ANI)

