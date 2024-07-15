  • Monday, July 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Alcaraz retains Wimbledon crown

He is just the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back to back

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the trophy. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

CARLOS ALCARAZ overpowered seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets to retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday (14) in a brutal statement that the new era of men’s tennis has arrived.

The Spanish third seed produced a performance combining awesome power with delicate touch to win 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), collecting the fourth Grand Slam of his young career.

Alcaraz equals the Open Era record for most Grand Slams won at the age 21 or under, joining Boris Becker, Bjorn Borg and Mats Wilander.

And he is just the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back to back.

Djokovic, 37, who had knee surgery just weeks ago, was aiming to win a 25th Grand Slam — which would have been a record in the men’s and women’s game.

But he had no answers in the Centre Court sunshine as the electric Alcaraz pounded him from the back of the court and treated the crowd to an array of his trademark drop shots.

“Honestly, it is a dream for me winning this trophy,” said the Spaniard. “I did an interview when I was 11 and I said my dream is to win Wimbledon.

“For me this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court and the most beautiful trophy.”

Alcaraz paid tribute to his beaten opponent, who only found his range in the third set.

“Djokovic is an unbelievable fighter, I knew he was going to have his chances,” said Alcaraz who had needed five sets to defeat the Serb in the 2023 final.

“It was difficult but I tried to stay calm going into the tie-break and tried to play my best tennis. I was glad at the end I could find the solutions.”

Alcaraz seized the initiative in a first game of breathtaking quality lasting 14 minutes, taking advantage of his fifth break point.

The Spaniard settled quickly into his routine on serve and went up a double break when Djokovic double-faulted in the fifth game.

The shell-shocked Serbian, playing in his 10th Wimbledon final, held serve to love to close the gap to 5-2 but dumped the ball into the net to hand the Spaniard the first set.

Alcaraz was immediately on the front foot in the second set, forcing a break in the first game and fending off pressure on his own serve to take a 2-0 lead.

A Djokovic backhand into the net in the seventh game handed Alcaraz another break point and a double fault put the defending champion 5-2 up and on the cusp of a two-set lead.

The Centre Court crowd, including Catherine, Princess of Wales, looked on in disbelief as their hopes for a titanic tussle evaporated.

The under-par Djokovic fended off another of clutch of break points early in the third set to stay alive and showed signs that he was finding his rhythm.

But Alcaraz broke for a 5-4 lead and moved to 40-0 on his own serve, only to suffer a wobble as Djokovic saved all three championship points, breaking for the first time in the match.

He recovered his composure quickly and the set went to a tie-break.

Djokovic went wide with a forehand to give Alcaraz a 5-3 lead and the Spaniard won the title with his fourth championship point, clambering up to the players’ box to celebrate with his family and coaching team.

The champion struck 42 winners to Djokovic’s 26 over the course of the match.

Princess Catherine, patron of the All England Club, handed over the trophy.

Last month she tentatively returned to British public life for the first time since her diagnosis, attending a military parade in London to mark King Charles III’s official birthday.

Djokovic, still without a title this year, will now turn his attention to the Paris Olympics as he seeks to win gold for the first time.

“It obviously was not the result I wanted but of course in the first couple of sets the level of tennis wasn’t up to par from my side,” he said.

“But credit to Carlos for playing elite tennis, especially from the back of the court, he had it all today.”

(AFP)

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

Spain beat England to win Euro 2024
News

Starmer’s government plans 35 bills for parliament opening
News

Donald Trump survives assassination attempt
News

Murder victim’s aunt warns against Labour’s plan to release prisoners
INDIA

Anant Ambani marries Radhika in the year’s most lavish wedding
INDIA

India’s population to peak in 2054: UN report
INDIA

India’s lavish Ambani nuptials
FOOTBALL

Pubs and shops in England get ready for Euro final
News

Four migrants drown in Channel
News

Stronger-than-expected economy growth offers no long-term relief to Starmer
News

Sunak hailed for integrity in office amid Tory chaos
News

Asian artists seek support from new culture secretary
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK Police Man charged with murder in Bristol after bodies found in…
Alcaraz retains Wimbledon crown
Spain beat England to win Euro 2024
Starmer Starmer’s government plans 35 bills for parliament opening
Modi with Ambanis Star-studded wedding party resumes for Mukesh Ambani’s son
Krejcikova Krejcikova beats Paolini in final to clinch second Grand Slam…