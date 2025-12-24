Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Alan Howard leaves Britain for Switzerland over tax changes

Hedge fund tycoon joins exodus of super-rich entrepreneurs fleeing UK following chancellor Rachel Reeves's abolition of non-dom status

Alan Howard Leaves UK for Switzerland Over Tax Changes

Brevan Howard, headquartered in Jersey, currently controls approximately $34 bn in investments

iStock - Representative image
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 24, 2025
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Alan Howard relocates to Switzerland, joining Revolut founder Nik Storonsky and steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal in leaving UK.
  • Exodus accelerated by abolition of non-dom tax status and increased capital gains tax under Labour government.
  • Howard donated over £1.8 m to Conservative Party since 2005, including £90,000 to Kemi Badenoch.

Billionaire Alan Howard has relocated from Britain to Switzerland, becoming the latest wealthy entrepreneur to depart following chancellor Rachel Reeves's tax reforms.

The founder of Brevan Howard shifted his residency to the low-tax haven earlier this year, according to filings seen by Bloomberg. Howard, whose fortune exceeds $4 bn (£3 bn) according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joins a growing exodus of ultra-wealthy individuals since Labour came to power last year.

Notable departures include Revolut founder Nik Storonsky, shipping magnate John Fredriksen and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal. Many have relocated to jurisdictions including Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and Milan, where more favourable tax policies exist for high-net-worth individuals.

The exodus has intensified following the chancellor's decision last year to abolish non-dom tax status, coupled with an increase in capital gains tax. The non-dom regime previously allowed wealthy UK residents to avoid paying British tax on foreign income and gains.

Brevan Howard, headquartered in Jersey, currently controls approximately $34 billion in investments. Howard stepped down as chief executive in 2019.

The hedge fund entrepreneur has been a significant Conservative Party supporter, donating over £1.8 m since 2005, according to Electoral Commission records.

His contributions include a £40,000 donation to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch in September 2024, with an additional £50,000 donated this year.

This marks Howard's second departure from Britain for tax reasons. He previously relocated to Geneva in 2010 following tightening of non-dom rules under David Cameron's coalition government, before returning to St John's Wood, north-west London, in 2017.

His latest move underscores growing concerns about Britain's competitiveness in attracting and retaining wealthy entrepreneurs amid changing tax policies.

hedge fundswitzerlanduk tax reforms

Related News

Monzo's Asian chief 'pushed to step down amid concerns over growth'
Business

Monzo's Asian chief 'pushed to step down amid concerns over growth'

UK inflation surprise clears way for Bank of England rate cut
Business

UK inflation surprise clears way for Bank of England rate cut

Kunal Shah says small firms delaying decisions amid policy doubts
Business

Kunal Shah says small firms delaying decisions amid policy doubts

Mehul Choksi
Business

Mehul Choksi loses final appeal in Belgium over extradition to India

More For You

Castrol-BP

Castrol motor oil bottles are seen in this illustration taken June 19, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

BP to sell 65 per cent of Castrol to Stonepeak for about $6 billion

BP has agreed to sell a 65 per cent stake in its Castrol lubricants business to US private equity firm Stonepeak for about $6 billion, as part of the oil major’s $20 billion divestment plan to cut debt and boost returns.

The deal, announced on Wednesday, values Castrol at $10.1 billion. It is BP’s largest asset sale so far as it moves to streamline operations and reduce its renewable energy investments after lagging rivals in share performance.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us