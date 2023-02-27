Website Logo
  • Monday, February 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers show in New Jersey called off due to poor ticket sales

The promoters said those who bought the tickets for the New Jersey show will be refunded.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The New Jersey promoter of Akshay Kumar headlined tour The Entertainers has claimed that the show had to be cancelled due to poor ticket sales, but Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), who conceptualised the event, said it was due to a dispute between the local promoter and national organisers.

In a statement posted on Facebook, SAI USA INC said they had to “make tough choices” and were “sorry” to let their audience down by cancelling The Entertainers Tour show featuring Akshay along with Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Mouni Roy, Jasleen Royal, and Aparshakti Khurana.

“It is with a big Sorry this time, that we have to let our audience down and announce the cancellation of The Entertainers Tour show featuring Akshay Kumar and others. The show was scheduled to be held at the Cure Insurance Arena on March 4, 2023 (sic),” the promoters said in their post on Friday.

“In the spirit of full transparency, the main reasons for the cancellation is the extremely slow sales of tickets for the show, this has led to it not being financially viable unless we booked some very huge losses from the show.”

The promoters said those who bought the tickets for the New Jersey show will be refunded.

When contacted, Uday Singh Gauri, DCA, on Monday said, “Unlike the rumours doing the rounds, The Entertainers tour is on track. The team is flying for the same tonight. While the New Jersey show is called off due to a dispute between the local promoter and national organiser, rest other shows are happening as per schedule.”

Akshay in his Instagram stories shared the schedule for the shows in Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar’s debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha turns 8: ‘I was proud to be…
Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri dedicates latest award for The Kashmir Files to martyr Sanjay Sharma
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor says boycott Bollywood calls ‘baseless’: ‘Films are made for entertainment’
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor clarifies his statement about working in Pakistani films: ‘Art is not bigger than…
Entertainment
Mira Nair praises Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee’s film Gulmohar: ‘I loved the specificity with…
Entertainment
Zeenat Aman says late Dev Anand was ‘completely wrong’ in assuming she had an ‘inter-personal…
Entertainment
It became too big, but I had to say those things: Javed Akhtar…
Entertainment
What happened to Pathaan was wrong: Asha Parekh
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor shares unseen pictures with Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary
Entertainment
Aanand L Rai’s Aatmapamphlet receives praises at Berlin Film Festival
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi receives thunderous response for his performance in Selfiee
Entertainment
Here’s when Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for his cameo in Salman…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW