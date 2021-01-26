Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi set for yet another delay in release

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Sooryavanshi was one of the most-awaited films of 2020. However, the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India forced filmmaker Rohit Shetty and his producing partners to postpone the release of the action film indefinitely.

Speculations were rife lately that after a delay of almost a year, the team was looking at releasing the high-profile film in the first quarter of 2021. But if fresh reports are to be believed, Sooryavanshi has been postponed again.

Some industry insiders reveal that Rohit Shetty is now looking at taking his film to cinemas in June or July 2021. The filmmaker decided against releasing the film in the first quarter of 2021 because he was reportedly not okay with the idea that Sooryavanshi, which adds on to his cop universe, be seen at 50% occupancy in theatres when it was always meant to be a film capable of creating houseful scenes across cinemas.







Moreover, with Salman Khan booking Eid 2021 for the theatrical release of his much-anticipated cop-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Shetty does not want to create the situation of a box-office clash between his and Khan’s movies, especially when theatres in many parts of the country are still operational at just 50% occupancy.

We also hear that Akshay Kumar is not really in agreement with his director on the latter’s plans of releasing Sooryavanshi in June or July. Does that mean the film is set for another delay in its theatrical release? Let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his next film Bachchan Pandey. The superstar's line-up of upcoming films also includes Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu.







