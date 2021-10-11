Website Logo
  • Monday, October 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,782
Total Cases 33,971,607
Today's Fatalities 193
Today's Cases 18,132
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,782
Total Cases 33,971,607
Today's Fatalities 193
Today's Cases 18,132

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar unveils motion poster of R Balki’s next titled Chup

R Balki (Photo by Jag Gundu/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Successful Hindi filmmaker R Balki, who last helmed Pad Man (2018), is presently working on his next directorial venture. Billed as a psychological thriller, the forthcoming film features Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary on the ensemble cast. Today, on the occasion of the acting great Guru Dutt’s death anniversary, the makers unveiled the official title and the motion poster of the film.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who worked with Balki on Pad Man, took to his social media handle to unveil the title and the motion poster of the film. Titled Chup, the film has the tagline Revenge of the Artist.

“After watching this, one cannot stay #Chup! I have so many questions, what an intriguing poster! Eagerly looking forward to it,” Kumar wrote on Twitter. His tweet carried the motion poster of the film.

In addition to Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary, Chup will also feature legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. The megastar has been part of all R Balki directorial ventures in the past.

“He has to be there. I have cast him in every single film of mine beginning with Cheeni Kum (2007) where he was the lead to Pad Man where he made a special appearance. In my thriller, Mr. Bachchan will come in at a crucial juncture in the plot. His presence would be decisive, as it always is in my cinema. I would never cast him just for the sake of casting him,” the director had said earlier.

Chup, which is going to be the first thriller for Balki, is expected to hit theatres in early 2022. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Jameela Jamil hits out at critics questioning her production credits on James Blake’s new album
Entertainment
“Dev Patel is a great guy to work with,” says Sikandar Kher about working with…
INTERVIEWS
Shadab Siddiqui: I want to direct Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan for one day
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on why awards are important for him
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan terminates his contract with a pan masala brand
Entertainment
Teaser of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to be out on October 14
Entertainment
Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra is a part of Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana: Violence against girls is unacceptable
Entertainment
The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor announces new film
Entertainment
Hum Do Hamare Do trailer: Film looks like a perfect family entertainer
Entertainment
“He has got that laser focus”: Michael Pearce on casting Riz Ahmed in…
Entertainment
Here’s what Parineeti Chopra plays in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai
Eastern Eye

Videos

Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jameela Jamil hits out at critics questioning her production credits…
Akshay Kumar unveils motion poster of R Balki’s next titled…
“Dev Patel is a great guy to work with,” says…
Shadab Siddiqui: I want to direct Amitabh Bachchan and Salman…
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on why awards are important for him
Modi, Johnson discuss Taliban, vaccine certification, trade and climate