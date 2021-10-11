Akshay Kumar unveils motion poster of R Balki’s next titled Chup

R Balki (Photo by Jag Gundu/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Successful Hindi filmmaker R Balki, who last helmed Pad Man (2018), is presently working on his next directorial venture. Billed as a psychological thriller, the forthcoming film features Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary on the ensemble cast. Today, on the occasion of the acting great Guru Dutt’s death anniversary, the makers unveiled the official title and the motion poster of the film.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who worked with Balki on Pad Man, took to his social media handle to unveil the title and the motion poster of the film. Titled Chup, the film has the tagline Revenge of the Artist.

“After watching this, one cannot stay #Chup! I have so many questions, what an intriguing poster! Eagerly looking forward to it,” Kumar wrote on Twitter. His tweet carried the motion poster of the film.

In addition to Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary, Chup will also feature legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. The megastar has been part of all R Balki directorial ventures in the past.

“He has to be there. I have cast him in every single film of mine beginning with Cheeni Kum (2007) where he was the lead to Pad Man where he made a special appearance. In my thriller, Mr. Bachchan will come in at a crucial juncture in the plot. His presence would be decisive, as it always is in my cinema. I would never cast him just for the sake of casting him,” the director had said earlier.

Chup, which is going to be the first thriller for Balki, is expected to hit theatres in early 2022. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.