Akshay Kumar to complete a brief schedule of Raksha Bandhan in between Cinderella

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, whose latest film Bell Bottom (2021) is currently running in several theatres across India, is presently in London shooting his next film Cinderella.

From what we hear, Kumar will be jetting off to Delhi after his birthday to complete a brief schedule of another film Raksha Bandhan. He will be back in London soon to resume production on Cinderella.

Sharing more details, a well-placed source tells a publication, “It is a brief schedule at real locations of Delhi. Apart from Akshay, the leading lady of Raksha Bandhan, Bhumi Pednekar, too will be a part of this schedule. The duo will be joined by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth, who play Kumar’s sisters in the film. Aanand L Rai has already concluded his recce and is all geared up for shooting at real locations with the team.”

In addition to Cinderella and Raksha Bandhan, Kumar has several other exciting projects in the pipeline. His much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, which was originally scheduled to release in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into the works, is yet to find its way into theatres.

The actor has also completed Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bachchan Pandey, and Colour Yellow Productions’ Atrangi Re, while Amazon Prime Video and Lyca Productions’ Ram Setu is still in production. Kumar also headlines Grazing Goats Pictures’ OMG – Oh My God 2!

Apart from all the aforementioned films, the National Film Award-winning actor is in talks for a couple of more films, which will be announced soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.