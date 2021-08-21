Akshay Kumar starts shooting for his next film with the BellBottom team

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom released on 19th August 2021. While the film has received a good response from the critics, due to the Covid-19 situation it isn’t doing great business at the box office in India.

Now, Akshay has once again collaborated with the team of BellBottom, producer Pooja Entertainment, and director Ranjit M Tewari. He recently started the shooting of the film in London.

Pooja Entertainment tweeted, “With your blessings and good wishes we start our new project #ProductionNo41 #PoojaEntertainment @akshaykumar @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani.”

In the picture shared by the production house, apart from Akshay, we can also see actors like Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta. Reportedly, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as the female lead in the movie.

The makers have not yet revealed the title and other details of the film. But, reportedly, the movie is tentatively titled Cinderella and it is a remake of the Telugu film Rakshasudu which featured Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles.

Well, Akshay is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in Bollywood right now. The actor has many movies lined up like Sooryavanshi (ready for a release), Prithiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Ram Setu.