Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey starts rolling - EasternEye
Trending Now

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey starts rolling


Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji.

A couple of days ago, the cast of the film flew down to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, for the shoot, and today, the shooting of the film has kickstarted.

The official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson tweeted, “Straight from the Muhurat Shot of #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey Red heartFilm projector Clapper board- @Skhannadiadwala @SufyanNadiadwa4 Heart suit Coconut- @WardaNadiadwala Flexed biceps @farhad_samji @akshaykumar @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @TripathiiPankaj @prateikbabbar #SaharshKumarShukla #AbhimanyuSingh.”



The Muhurat clap was given by Sajid’s sons, Subhan Khan Nadiadwala and Sufyan Nadiadwala, and the coconut breaking ceremony was done by the producer’s wife, Warda Nadiadwala.

Reportedly, in Bachchan Pandey, Akshay plays the role of a gangster who wants to become an actor, and Kriti plays the role of a journalist. Well, this will be Akshay and Kriti’s second film together. They have earlier worked together in the 2019 release Housefull 4 which was also directed by Farhad Samji.



Meanwhile, Bachchan Pandey will be Akshay and Jacqueline’s fourth film together. The two actors have worked together in movies like Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Brothers.

A few weeks ago, while talking to us about Bachchan Pandey, Arshad Warsi had stated, “In January, I start shooting for Bachchan Pandey and I should be done with it by mid-March.”








