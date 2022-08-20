Akshay Kumar on recent films failing to impress audiences: ‘It’s my fault. I have to make the changes’

Kumar’s next release Cuttputlli is the remake of the successful Tamil-language psychological crime thriller Ratsasan.

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who has delivered dozens of hits in a row, has been having a hard time at the box office lately as some of his big-ticket films failed to click with the audience. Most recently seen in Raksha Bandhan, Kumar is now gearing up for the release of his next Cuttputlli.

At the trailer launch of the film, the actor opened up on his and other films failing to draw audiences to theatres.

“Films are not working. It is our fault. It is my fault. I have to make the changes. I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to do my changes. I want to dismantle my way. Nobody else is to be blamed but it is me,” the actor said on Saturday.

Kumar’s next release Cuttputlli is the remake of the successful Tamil-language psychological crime thriller Ratsasan.

When the remake went on floors last year in 2021, there were reports that it was titled Mission Cinderella. Denying the reports, director Ranjit M Tewari said at the trailer launch, “It’s inspired by Ratsasan. It was never called Mission Cinderella. It was always called Cuttpultli. We shot in Mussoorie and UK.”

In addition to Kumar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles.

Aside from Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar has a couple of more exciting projects in the pipeline. He has already finished filming for Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Raj Mehta’s Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Umesh Shukla’s OMG: Oh My God 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He is presently shooting for the official remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.