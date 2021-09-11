Akshay Kumar lands in the UK to resume filming on Cinderella

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who recently lost his mother, is set to resume work. According to reports, the award-winning actor landed in the UK on 10th September to resume filming on his upcoming film Cinderella.

A leading entertainment portal recently reported, “Akshay is a thorough professional and believes in the saying that the show must go on. He also understands the gravity of the financial scenario when the film shoots are put on hold, especially in tough times like the ongoing pandemic, since 100s of people are involved in the production team and crew. He was with his mother in her last few days, performed all the rituals over the last couple of days and is now all ready to resume work.”

The portal further reported that Kumar landed in the UK on the morning of September 10, and will resume shooting after following the quarantine guidelines of the local authorities.

Talking about Cinderella, the film is the official remake of the successful Tamil film Ratsasan (2018), which tells the story of an aspiring film director who becomes a police officer after his father’s death and tries to track down a serial killer.

Filmmaker Ranjit Tewari, who also helmed Kumar’s recently released film Bell Bottom (2021) is directing Cinderella. The film, which went before cameras recently, will have a UK shoot for the rest of September, as per reports.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.