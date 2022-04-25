Website Logo
  Monday, April 25, 2022
Akshay Kumar kicks-off the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru

Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was most recently seen in Bachchhan Paandey (2022), on Monday announced that he has started filming for his next movie, a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020).   

The remake will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the Suriya-starrer original, which premiered on Prime Video in November 2020.

Akshay took to Twitter to announce the commencement of the shoot and also asked his fans to drop suggestions for the title of the project.

“With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course, your best wishes,” the actor wrote alongside a video from the set with co-actor Radhika Madan and Kongra.

Soorarai Pottru (Praise the brave) revolved around Nedumaaran Rajangam or “Maara”, who sets out to make the common man fly and, in the process, takes on the world’s most capital-intensive industry with the help of his family, friends, and sheer will power. It was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath.

Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian will be partnering on the Hindi film. Akshay also tagged Capt Gopinath, Malhotra, Suriya, and Jyothika in his post. The Hindi remake was announced last year in July.

Aside from this project, Akshay Kumar also has Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Gorkha, OMG 2, and Selfiee in the pipeline.

