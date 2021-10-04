Website Logo
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar gets nostalgic as he shoots for Raksha Bandhan at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Akshay Kumar was busy shooting for his movie Cinderella in London. The actor flew down to India recently and has resumed the shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan.

Recently, the actor shot for the film at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk which is his birthplace. He got nostalgic about it, and posted on Twitter, “Today’s morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old.”

Rai’s production house, Colour Yellow Productions, also took to Twitter to share a picture from the sets and wrote, “Taking a trip down the nostalgia lane, actor Akshay Kumar is shooting for #RakshaBandhan at his birthplace – Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.”

A few days ago, the release date of Raksha Bandhan was announced. The movie will be hitting the big screens on 11th August 2022.

It is Kumar and Rai’s second film together. Before Raksha Bandhan, the two had worked in Atrangi Re which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The movie was slated to release in theatres in August this year but was postponed. Recently, Kumar had confirmed that the makers are planning a direct-to-digital release for the film.

Eastern Eye

