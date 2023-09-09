Akshay Kumar announces his next ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

The film is currently in pre-production, with a major theatrical release date of 20th December 2024 planned.

Welcome To The Jungle’ visual (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

On Akshay Kumar’s birthday, the producers unveiled the release date of his next film Welcome To The Jungle on Saturday. The film extends the beloved franchise of the film Welcome, providing an amazing family entertainer to the fans with 24 actors in a film for the first time in Indian cinema.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram page to announce the release date of the movie. Sharing a video he wrote:

In the video, all the performers can be seen in army dresses and can be seen listening to the ‘Welcome’ song.

The cast was ecstatic about their participation in the special capella video.

The star cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodvara.

Welcome To The Jungle directed by Ahmed Khan. Backed by Jio Studios, it is produced by producers Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah under ‘Base Industries Group’,

The franchise is known for producing family entertainment and encouraging families to go to the movies together to laugh and make memories.

