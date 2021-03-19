Akshay Kumar and Subhash Kapoor to reteam for Jolly LLB 3?

By: Mohnish Singh







According to reports, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is set to reteam with filmmaker Subhash Kapoor for Jolly LLB 3, the third installment of the highly successful film franchise Jolly LLB.

Sharing more details, a source close to the development told a publication, “Akshay Kumar is in talks to reunite with his Jolly LLB 2 (2017) director Subhash Kapoor. The two have had multiple meetings over the last month and are eager to collaborate on the film. It is a typical Subhash Kapoor film, and in a space that Akshay fits the best. More details on the subject, genre, and title are awaited.”

The source went on to add that Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani are set to produce the film under their banner Pooja Entertainment. If all goes well, Jolly LLB 3 will start production in the second half of 2021.







“There is some delay in Mission Lion and no clarity as to when it would take off and hence, Akshay, Vashu Ji, and Jackky are going ahead with Subhash Kapoor’s next first. The logistics are being worked upon,” added the source.

For the uninitiated, Jolly LLB hit theatres in 2013. Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Boman Irani played important characters in the first installment of the franchise, which received warm response at the box-office.

After the success of the first part, the makers decided to rope in a bigger star for the second installment. Akshay Kumar came onboard alongside Huma Qureshi. Jolly LLB 2 turned out to be an even bigger success at the ticket window. The makers are now set to roll the next installment.







Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has just kick-started his next Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in important roles.

