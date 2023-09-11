Akshata Murty’s fashion fusion shines at G20 summit

Rishi Sunak’s wife, was seen at various events in India’s capital city showcasing her traditional and indo-western ensembles

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (C) are met on the tarmac by dignitaries including the Indian Minister of State and Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to the Republic of India, as they arrive at Indira Gandhi Airport for an official visit ahead of the G20 Summit, on September 8, 2023 in New Delhi, India. This 18th G20 Summit between 19 countries and the European Union, and now the African Union, is the first to be held in India and South Asia. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is the current G20 President and chairs the summit. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The conclusion of the G20 summit marked important political milestones and offered a plethora of fashion moments for inspiration. Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty’s wardrobe garnered much attention, making her elegant looks the talk of the town. She was seen at various events in India’s capital city showcasing her traditional and indo-western ensembles.

The fashion world was captivated by Akshata, the celebrated businesswoman and philanthropist, as she made a remarkable fashion statement at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Renowned for her impeccable style, she once again asserted herself as a global fashion icon. Adding to her fashion accolades, Akshata had in July this year been honoured with “Best Dressed Woman in the UK,” a title she wears with grace and poise.

As the world’s attention turned to New Delhi for the G20 summit, all eyes were on Akshata, who stood out for her remarkable fashion choices.

She has consistently demonstrated her innate ability to blend traditional Indian elements with contemporary Western fashion trends, and her appearance at the summit was no exception.

Akshata arrived in India alongside Sunak on September 8. For the occasion, she effortlessly combined Indian and Western styles, choosing a stunning fusion outfit. Her ensemble featured a floor-length maxi skirt adorned with floral prints, elegantly paired with a crisp white shirt. Completing her look for the day, she opted for nude pumps that added both comfort and confidence to her aesthetic.

For her next outfit, she donned a vibrant and playful coordinated ensemble while participating in a football event with children at the British Fashion Council. She wore a pink and coral printed collared shirt and skirt set from her own label, Drawn, Firstpost reported. To complement the look, she added matching pink pumps and pink beaded droplet earrings.

Akshata also made a stunning appearance at the millet exhibition at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi, captivating everyone with her unique style. She wore a lilac marble-print dress from the London-based slow fashion label Manimekala. The dress had a collared neckline, a midi-length hem, a cinched belt, and puffed sleeves. She styled it with matching pumps, and to complete the look, she wore subtle makeup, left her hair down and adorned hoop earrings. She also carried a mini tote bag.

Akshata’s visit to Akshardham temple with Sunak featured a much-loved Indian look. She wore a simple yet elegant cotton kurta and palazzo set, sporting a mehendi green-coloured kurta with quarter-length sleeves, paired with pink cotton palazzo pants and a cotton dupatta adorned in tassles. The kurta featured a charming pink floral pattern, an embroidered neckline, and side slits, all of which beautifully complemented her ethereal beauty. To complete her ensemble, she adorned traditional bangles and golden hoop earrings, adding a final touch with a small red bindi.

Akshata showcased her love for vibrant colors and flowing silhouettes when she attended the G20 Gala Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam on September 9. Accompanied by Sunak, she made a striking entrance in a multi-coloured silk dress that combined shades of green, blue, and magenta, adorned with an eclectic mix of floral prints. The dress featured a V-neckline and a flowing panelled skirt. This multi-coloured dress was also a fitting nod to her visit to India, as it was designed by Saloni Lodha, a London-based designer of Indian origin.

As they set off on their return journey to the UK, Sunak posted pictures on Twitter summing up their India trip. One of the photos shared by Sunak showcases Akshata dressed in a pink saree from the label Raw Mango. The saree is crafted from sheer organza silk and plain silk, adorned with diagonal ‘gota’ and ‘aari’ embroidered peacock motifs. She styled her hair in a bun and elegantly accessorised the look with matching earrings and a delicate bindi.

Akshata’s fashion choices at the G20 Summit in New Delhi showcased her versatility and her ability to effortlessly transition between different styles and cultures. Her impeccable taste and fashion sensibility have earned her a permanent place among the world’s best-dressed women. As she continues to inspire and lead in various facets of her life, one thing is certain: Akshata’s fashion choices will always be a reflection of her grace, elegance, and commitment to making a statement on the global stage.