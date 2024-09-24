Akram Khan to perform in Bradford next year

The dance event will showcase the talents of 60 dancers from communities across Bradford

Akram Khan (Photo: Max Barnett)

By: Eastern Eye Staff

RENOWNED dancer and choreographer Akram Khan will unveil an inter-generation project as Bradford celebrates its status as a city of culture next year.

Titled Memories of the Future, it will be performed on July 5, 2025, at the Alhambra Theatre and will showcase the talents of 60 dancers from communities across Bradford, a statement said.

Khan leads the programme along with the Akram Khan Company, who are visiting Bradford for the first time.

Details of a year-long celebration were announced earlier this month and other high-profile personalities who will take part in events are David Hockney and Steven Frayne (formerly known as Dynamo), while The Turner Prize will also feature in Bradford.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said, “Next year’s UK City of Culture programme promises some fantastic experiences throughout the year, enabling Bradford to tell its incredible story and show off its rich local heritage to the world.

“This celebration of talent born and bred in the city will help to get more people of all ages and backgrounds involved in cultural events, creating good jobs and opportunities for young people.”

Khan’s dancers will draw inspiration from the themes of identity, belonging, and home explored in his reimagining of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book.

The project aims to bring together individuals from different cultures and generations, many of whom will be taking the stage for the first time.

Music will play a central role in Bradford’s cultural programmes. The festivities start in January with the Asian Dub Foundation live scoring the 1995 French thriller “La Haine” to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary. It tells the story of three friends from a poor immigrant neighbourhood in the suburbs of Paris.

In April, the Big Brass Blowout will celebrate brass music of all genres, featuring Bradford’s renowned Black Dyke Band, one of the oldest brass bands in the world.

A three-day New Music Biennial in June will focus on contemporary classical compositions. And in August, Dialled In will host a celebration of contemporary south Asian music, highlighting the cultural contribution of the community.

The prestigious Turner Prize will be hosted at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery, in the year the UK celebrates the 250th anniversary of JMW Turner’s birth (from September).

Bradford-born renowned artist Hockney will support DRAW!, a nation-wide project, which aims to invite people of all ages to take part in a drawing project.

Shanaz Gulzar, creative director, Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, said: “I am delighted to announce the first events in the programme for Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, which showcase the exceptionally rich, diverse talent that Bradford holds.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate our extraordinary cultural heritage, and for our young population to become leaders and changemakers, starting a new chapter in the story of Bradford.”

The city’s residents will be central to the celebration – they are expected to play an active role in numerous performances and activities, sharing their stories about the city.

Many events in the programme will be offered free of charge, making it accessible to all community members, the organisers said.

With a population of more than 550,000, Bradford ranks as the seventh most populated local authority in England.

Around 27.9 per cent of its residents are under the age of 20, making it one of the youngest cities in the country.

Bradford was selected by the government in May 2022 and follows Derry~Londonderry (2013), Hull (2017) and Coventry (2021) as the City of Culture.